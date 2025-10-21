GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

7 reasons iPhone 17 is flying off shelves and beating iPhone 16’s early sales

Apple’s newest lineup is selling 14% faster than last year’s — what’s driving demand?

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Experts hail 48MP Fusion cameras, next-gen modes on iPhone 17 series
Experts hail 48MP Fusion cameras, next-gen modes on iPhone 17 series

Dubai: Apple’s iPhone 17 series is off to one of its strongest launches in years.

According to new data from Counterpoint Research, sales in the first ten days were 14% higher than those of the iPhone 16 lineup in the U.S. and China — Apple’s two most important markets.

Here’s why the new models are selling faster, including what it means for buyers in the UAE:

1. Base iPhone 17 finally feels worth it

The biggest surprise is the standard iPhone 17, which saw sales jump 31% across the U.S. and China compared with the iPhone 16. In China alone, sales nearly doubled in the first ten days.

Analysts credit the rise to tangible improvements: a brighter AMOLED display, more base storage, the new A19 chip, and an upgraded selfie camera — all at the same $799 (about Dh3,299) price point.

Counterpoint’s Ivan Lam summed it up: “Consumers are resonating with the base model iPhone 17 on improved specs and upgrades.”

2. Pro Max upgrade cycle arrived on time

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is in strong demand, particularly in the U.S. Carriers there raised subsidies by about $100 to attract long-term customers, making upgrades more affordable.

Many users who bought their previous phones during the pandemic are now ready to switch. The redesigned body, improved cooling, and Apple’s best-ever camera system helped seal the deal.

3. Global sales supports UAE demand

IDC’s Q3 2025 report confirms Apple shipped 58.6 million units in the quarter, capturing an 18.2% global market share, nearly 3 points higher than a year earlier.

That strength is reflected in the UAE, where queues formed at Apple stores in Dubai Mall and Yas Mall. Retailers say stock for certain colours and configurations sold out within days.

4. Same price, more value for money

Apple didn’t raise prices this year — a key factor for regions like the UAE, where many buyers pay upfront.

The company’s decision to bundle meaningful upgrades without inflating cost has made the iPhone 17 an easier upgrade for users of older models, especially those holding on to iPhone 13 or earlier devices.

5. Premium display tech is now standard

Industry research from Omdia shows Apple’s adoption of flexible AMOLED screens across models aligns with a wider trend toward higher-quality displays in smartphones. The result: better colour, brightness, and battery performance, which users can notice instantly.

6. Pro lineup remains a status driver

Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models continue to dominate the high-end market. Canalys notes that the company came “closer than ever to leading the global smartphone market” in a third quarter — largely due to strong Pro sales.

The UAE’s premium buyers, who often replace devices annually, have embraced the Pro Max for its new titanium frame and improved camera performance.

7. Apple’s consistency builds trust

Despite delays in rolling out its AI suite, Apple Intelligence, especially in China, the company continues to rely on the iPhone for about half of its revenue. Each year, steady design upgrades and reliable support sustain customer confidence — a factor that keeps sales resilient even in uncertain markets.

Bottom line?

The iPhone 17 launch marks a turning point for Apple’s strategy: more value in the base model, smarter pricing, and a strong premium lineup.

For UAE buyers, that combination is proving hard to resist. Whether it’s the better display, extra storage, or sleek new design, this year’s iPhone has managed to turn what was once a routine upgrade into one of Apple’s best openings yet.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
iPhoneiPhone 17 launch UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Vivo X300 Pro is a flagship built around imaging and performance.

Vivo X300 Pro: 200MP camera, big battery, next-gen chip

3m read
Xiaomi leaps to Xiaomi 17 with bold new redesign, and skips the Xiaomi 16 series. Will it go head it head with iPhone 17?

Xiaomi 17 takes on iPhone 17 — and it’s cheaper

3m read
Whether you want a phone that disappears in your pocket, or a big-screen powerhouse for gaming and video editing, there’s now a tailored option for you.

From lightweight to pro: Which new iPhone is for you?

4m read
Shoppers flock to Dubai Mall as new iPhone hits stores

What it’s like to witness Dubai Mall’s iPhone 17 frenzy

3m read