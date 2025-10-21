7 reasons iPhone 17 is flying off shelves and beating iPhone 16’s early sales

Apple’s newest lineup is selling 14% faster than last year’s — what’s driving demand?
Dubai: Apple’s iPhone 17 series is off to one of its strongest launches in years.
According to new data from Counterpoint Research, sales in the first ten days were 14% higher than those of the iPhone 16 lineup in the U.S. and China — Apple’s two most important markets.
Here’s why the new models are selling faster, including what it means for buyers in the UAE:
The biggest surprise is the standard iPhone 17, which saw sales jump 31% across the U.S. and China compared with the iPhone 16. In China alone, sales nearly doubled in the first ten days.
Analysts credit the rise to tangible improvements: a brighter AMOLED display, more base storage, the new A19 chip, and an upgraded selfie camera — all at the same $799 (about Dh3,299) price point.
Counterpoint’s Ivan Lam summed it up: “Consumers are resonating with the base model iPhone 17 on improved specs and upgrades.”
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is in strong demand, particularly in the U.S. Carriers there raised subsidies by about $100 to attract long-term customers, making upgrades more affordable.
Many users who bought their previous phones during the pandemic are now ready to switch. The redesigned body, improved cooling, and Apple’s best-ever camera system helped seal the deal.
IDC’s Q3 2025 report confirms Apple shipped 58.6 million units in the quarter, capturing an 18.2% global market share, nearly 3 points higher than a year earlier.
That strength is reflected in the UAE, where queues formed at Apple stores in Dubai Mall and Yas Mall. Retailers say stock for certain colours and configurations sold out within days.
Apple didn’t raise prices this year — a key factor for regions like the UAE, where many buyers pay upfront.
The company’s decision to bundle meaningful upgrades without inflating cost has made the iPhone 17 an easier upgrade for users of older models, especially those holding on to iPhone 13 or earlier devices.
Industry research from Omdia shows Apple’s adoption of flexible AMOLED screens across models aligns with a wider trend toward higher-quality displays in smartphones. The result: better colour, brightness, and battery performance, which users can notice instantly.
Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models continue to dominate the high-end market. Canalys notes that the company came “closer than ever to leading the global smartphone market” in a third quarter — largely due to strong Pro sales.
The UAE’s premium buyers, who often replace devices annually, have embraced the Pro Max for its new titanium frame and improved camera performance.
Despite delays in rolling out its AI suite, Apple Intelligence, especially in China, the company continues to rely on the iPhone for about half of its revenue. Each year, steady design upgrades and reliable support sustain customer confidence — a factor that keeps sales resilient even in uncertain markets.
The iPhone 17 launch marks a turning point for Apple’s strategy: more value in the base model, smarter pricing, and a strong premium lineup.
For UAE buyers, that combination is proving hard to resist. Whether it’s the better display, extra storage, or sleek new design, this year’s iPhone has managed to turn what was once a routine upgrade into one of Apple’s best openings yet.
