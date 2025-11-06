GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

11-11 sale: What you need to know about Singles' Day

Retailers offer huge discounts, special deals, and flash sales, sparking consumer frenzy

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Singles' Day sales started as an anti-Valentine's Day shopping fest in China
Singles' Day sales started as an anti-Valentine's Day shopping fest in China
Wiki Commons

The 11-11 sale, also known as Singles' Day, is one of the biggest shopping events globally, held every November 11.

Originating in China, this massive sale day has gained worldwide traction as retailers offer huge discounts, special deals, and flash sales, sparking a frenzy of consumer activity.

What you need to know

The 11-11 sale is a one-day event where e-commerce platforms and physical stores offer steep discounts to attract buyers. It originally celebrated singlehood but evolved into a commercial mega-sale, now rivaling Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Major platforms like Alibaba, Shopee, Lazada, and more participate, offering everything from electronics and fashion to home goods and beauty products.

Expected spending

Spending during 11-11 sales reaches staggering figures. For example, Alibaba reportedly generated over $80 billion in sales during its 11-11 event. Globally, consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars as the sale expands to new markets and retailers.

Why the craze?

The craze over the 11-11 sale stems from massive discounts, limited-time offers, and exclusive product launches. The excitement is boosted by heavy advertising, livestream shopping events with influencers, and gamified buying experiences that encourage more spending. Many shoppers view it as the best opportunity to score significant savings ahead of the holiday season.

Most sold items

Popular categories during 11-11 include:

  • Electronics: smartphones, gadgets, and accessories

  • Fashion and Apparel: clothing, shoes, and accessories

  • Beauty and Personal Care: skincare, makeup, and grooming tools

  • Home and Kitchen Appliances: smart home devices, cookware, and decor

  • Fitness and Wellness: activewear, supplements, and equipment

The 11-11 sale fuels a global shopping phenomenon driven by unbeatable deals, excitement, and the chance to get products at the year's best prices. Shoppers prepare months in advance, making it a key date in retail calendars worldwide.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi turns sweetmaker for a day at Old Delhi

2m read
According to the Authority, all excise beverages must bear Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) to be legally sold or distributed.

Oman bans unlabelled soft drinks and energy beverages

1m read
LANY, the US-born pop band is coming to the UAE

Tickets for LANY's show in Dubai go on sale this month

1m read
The Jordanian-owned Al Afandi Butchery and Grills has been serving free meals for the past 4 years.

Shop in Dubai gives free meals to anyone who can’t pay

3m read