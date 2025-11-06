11-11 sale: What you need to know about Singles' Day

Retailers offer huge discounts, special deals, and flash sales, sparking consumer frenzy
The 11-11 sale, also known as Singles' Day, is one of the biggest shopping events globally, held every November 11.
Originating in China, this massive sale day has gained worldwide traction as retailers offer huge discounts, special deals, and flash sales, sparking a frenzy of consumer activity.
The 11-11 sale is a one-day event where e-commerce platforms and physical stores offer steep discounts to attract buyers. It originally celebrated singlehood but evolved into a commercial mega-sale, now rivaling Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Major platforms like Alibaba, Shopee, Lazada, and more participate, offering everything from electronics and fashion to home goods and beauty products.
Spending during 11-11 sales reaches staggering figures. For example, Alibaba reportedly generated over $80 billion in sales during its 11-11 event. Globally, consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars as the sale expands to new markets and retailers.
The craze over the 11-11 sale stems from massive discounts, limited-time offers, and exclusive product launches. The excitement is boosted by heavy advertising, livestream shopping events with influencers, and gamified buying experiences that encourage more spending. Many shoppers view it as the best opportunity to score significant savings ahead of the holiday season.
Popular categories during 11-11 include:
Electronics: smartphones, gadgets, and accessories
Fashion and Apparel: clothing, shoes, and accessories
Beauty and Personal Care: skincare, makeup, and grooming tools
Home and Kitchen Appliances: smart home devices, cookware, and decor
Fitness and Wellness: activewear, supplements, and equipment
The 11-11 sale fuels a global shopping phenomenon driven by unbeatable deals, excitement, and the chance to get products at the year's best prices. Shoppers prepare months in advance, making it a key date in retail calendars worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox