TECHNOLOGY

iPhone Air abused: 'This phone is indestructible'

Beaten, hammered, slammed on table edges: stress tests push ultra-thin phone to its limits

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Apple iPhone Air
Apple's iPhone Air, launched 10 days ago, has sparked a viral trend with its claim of being "shockingly strong," thanks to its titanium frame and 5.6mm ultra-slim design.

Independent tests by Tom's Guide, CNET, and WIRED have shown the iPhone Air surviving hammer strikes and 130 pounds of bending pressure, echoing Apple's bold promises at launch.

Videos of abuse

Influencers like Rjey on X have amplified the buzz with dramatic demonstrations, such as the video where the phone withstands extreme force, leading to comparisons with the legendary Nokia 3310.

The iPhone Air's durability contrasts with the aluminum frames of the iPhone 17 Pro models, raising questions about material choices and their impact on battery life and features at its $999 price point.

As pre-orders begin, everyday user experiences will be crucial in assessing whether the iPhone Air lives up to its hype as a resilient, everyday device amidst comparisons to durable tech icons.

