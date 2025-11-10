Viral video: Inmates using mobile phones in a Bengaluru jail

Outrage over 'digital privileges' inside one of India's most secure jails
It’s not every day you see an alleged Daesh (ISIS) recruiter and a serial killer chilling with smartphones and hot tea — inside one of India’s most secure jails.
But that’s exactly what the internet saw this weekend.|
Videos showing inmates at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail living like influencers — phones, tea, and all — sent social media into meltdown.
One clip features Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna, an alleged Deash recruiter, scrolling through his phone and chatting casually, as if he were on a coffee break instead of serving time.
Another video shows Umesh Reddy, a convicted serial rapist and murderer, juggling three phones like a call center agent on double overtime.
Hindustan Times reported that Umesh Reddy, accused of serial rape and murder, as using three phones inside the facility.
Reddy is accused in 18 cases of rape and murder and was facing death sentence which the Supreme Court commuted, converting the punishment to a 30-year life imprisonment sentence, the daily reported.
Reports claim jail staff were well aware of these “digital privileges” — and even turned a blind eye to TVs in cells.
The footage triggered instant outrage.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara quickly fired back saying he will not tolerate it.
Authorities have now launched a full-blown probe to figure out how India’s most notorious inmates turned their prison blocks into private lounges.
Whether it’s corruption, carelessness, or just criminal creativity, one thing’s for sure — this jailhouse tea party just brewed a national scandal.
