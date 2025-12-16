GOLD/FOREX
Viral video shows escalator malfunction triggering panic at BRAC University in Dhaka

University authorities reportedly ordered the escalator to be shut down immediately

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
The footage shows students struggling to keep their balance as the escalator abruptly speeds up.
Screengrab

Dubai: Students at BRAC University in Dhaka were caught in a frightening moment on campus after a technical malfunction caused an escalator to suddenly accelerate, triggering panic among those using it.

The incident, which took place inside the university, was captured in a 16-second video that has since gone viral across social media platforms. The footage shows students struggling to keep their balance as the escalator abruptly speeds up, forcing several to scramble for safety while others nearby react in shock.

The video was shared by BRAC University student Tahmid Kamal, who posted the clip with the caption: “Stairway to heaven for a reason.” In the footage, students can be heard shouting “move, move, move” as the escalator reaches the landing, with some jumping clear of the moving steps to avoid injury.

The clip appears to show one escalator operating at a normal speed while the adjacent unit accelerates unexpectedly. Several students are seen gripping the handrails or holding onto one another as the speed increases, underscoring the intensity of the moment. Despite the chaos, no serious injuries were reported.

University authorities reportedly ordered the escalator to be shut down immediately following the incident, and technical teams were deployed to inspect the system and identify the cause of the malfunction.

As the video spread online, social media users raised concerns about campus safety and equipment maintenance at high-traffic educational facilities. At the time of publication, BRAC University had not issued an official statement detailing the cause of the malfunction or outlining any broader safety review.

