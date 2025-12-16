The incident, which took place inside the university, was captured in a 16-second video that has since gone viral across social media platforms. The footage shows students struggling to keep their balance as the escalator abruptly speeds up, forcing several to scramble for safety while others nearby react in shock.

Dubai: Students at BRAC University in Dhaka were caught in a frightening moment on campus after a technical malfunction caused an escalator to suddenly accelerate, triggering panic among those using it.

As the video spread online, social media users raised concerns about campus safety and equipment maintenance at high-traffic educational facilities. At the time of publication, BRAC University had not issued an official statement detailing the cause of the malfunction or outlining any broader safety review.

University authorities reportedly ordered the escalator to be shut down immediately following the incident, and technical teams were deployed to inspect the system and identify the cause of the malfunction.

The clip appears to show one escalator operating at a normal speed while the adjacent unit accelerates unexpectedly. Several students are seen gripping the handrails or holding onto one another as the speed increases, underscoring the intensity of the moment. Despite the chaos, no serious injuries were reported.

The video was shared by BRAC University student Tahmid Kamal, who posted the clip with the caption: “Stairway to heaven for a reason.” In the footage, students can be heard shouting “move, move, move” as the escalator reaches the landing, with some jumping clear of the moving steps to avoid injury.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.