Cockroach 'hanged until death' on Dubai bound Air India flight: Maintenance log goes viral

An official cabin defect log records passenger finding a live cockroach on Air India
Dubai: An Air India maintenance log entry has become an unexpected source of entertainment across social media platforms after documenting the fate of an unwanted passenger aboard a Delhi-Dubai flight with darkly comic precision.
The incident occurred on Air India flight AI 315 on Friday, October 24, when a traveller discovered a live cockroach in the cabin during the journey. What transformed this routine pest complaint into viral content was the aircraft maintenance engineer's (AME) matter-of-fact documentation of how the situation was resolved.
According to the cabin defect observation record, the engineer noted that the cockroach had been 'hanged until death', marking the issue as officially rectified. The choice of words, combining bureaucratic language with an almost Shakespearean description of the insect's demise, struck a chord with online audiences.
Aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra brought the log entry to public attention by sharing an image of the document on X. Her post described the rectification note as dealing with the matter "conclusively" and added a humorous touch by referencing it as "Khalaas, Dubai style."
The post rapidly gained traction, with users appreciating both the unusual nature of the complaint and the engineer's creative approach to documenting its resolution.
The maintenance log has generated widespread amusement online, with commenters praising the engineer's wit and sharing their own aviation anecdotes.
"This is the best thing in a long time. 'Evidence removed'," one user remarked, highlighting the thoroughness of the documentation.
Another commenter shared a similar experience: "Once a pilot wrote in the Tech Log 'something found in the cockpit'. The AME's rectification log said, 'something tightened in the cockpit'."
Taking the humour further, one user quipped: "I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not."
Many have described the incident as a refreshing moment of levity in airline maintenance records, which typically contain dry, technical language.
Aircraft maintenance logs are essential documents where crew members report any irregularities or defects observed during flights. These records ensure that issues are properly addressed and tracked for safety and compliance purposes.
While most entries deal with technical malfunctions or equipment issues, reports about pests or other unusual cabin incidents are not entirely uncommon in commercial aviation. As of now, Air India has not issued an official statement regarding the viral log entry or the cockroach incident itself.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox