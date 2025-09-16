iPhone 17 a smash-hit in China: Price no barrier? Viral video shows long queue at Apple store

iPhone 17 pre-orders in China smash records, even as iPhone Air "delayed"
Serpentine queues outside Apple stores have been reported following the iPhone 17 launch.
A video of a crowd gathered at an Apple store in Shenzhen, China and shared on Monday (September 15) on Chinese site Weibo purportedly highlighting the intense demand for the latest iPhone models.
It's not immediately clear if the Weibo video is current or shows people gathered for pre-orders for the iPhone 17, which opened on Friday, September 12 (online).
Availability begins on Friday, September 19.
The Hong Kong-based SCMP reported that pre-orders of the iPhone 17 series showed a "robust start" in China, surging past last year’s iPhone 16 launch figures within minutes of opening, based on data from JD.com, one of the country’s largest e-commerce platforms.
Sales kicked off at 8 pm Friday local time, and within the first minute, JD.com reported that demand had already exceeded the entire first-day pre-order volume of the iPhone 16 series.
The standard iPhone 17 with 256GB of storage was the most popular choice among buyers, the company said.
However, the data excluded Apple’s much-hyped iPhone Air, billed as the thinnest iPhone ever.
Its release has been reportedly postponed due to ongoing regulatory reviews in China linked to the use of an embedded SIM (eSIM).
Apple is reportedly working with Chinese authorities to address the issue before the device can launch.
Launch buzz was so intense that some customers struggled to place their orders. Chinese media outlet The Paper reported that Apple’s own website experienced glitches and slowdowns as buyers rushed to secure the new devices.
The record-setting pre-orders highlight Apple’s enduring pull in the competitive Chinese smartphone market, even as regulatory hurdles delay one of its flagship models.
Similar scenes of eager customers have been reported in other major cities like Beijing, Bangkok, and Tokyo, indicating a global trend of high anticipation for new iPhone releases.
The iPhone 17 series, launched on September 9, 2025, has seen strong pre-order demand, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noting it outperformed the iPhone 16's first weekend pre-orders.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at $1,199, is the most popular model due to its advanced features and higher demand compared to other variants in the series.
Sam Altman's positive comments on the iPhone 17 Air, calling it "the first new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while" and "very cool," likely boosted interest, especially given his influence in the tech community.
Altman's endorsement came during Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, where the iPhone 17 series, including the sleek iPhone Air, was unveiled alongside other products like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and AirPods Pro 3.
The iPhone 17's integration of iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence features, such as live translation and advanced AI tools, has contributed to its appeal, aligning with the trend of consumers seeking cutting-edge technology.
Despite some reports of discounts on the iPhone 17 in China, the enthusiasm at store openings suggests that brand loyalty and the desire for the latest technology outweigh price considerations for many buyers.
The global launch of the iPhone 17 across 50+ countries, including India, the US, UK, Japan, EU, and UAE, underscores Apple's strategy to capture a broad market, with significant interest in both premium and standard models.
