Pakistan: Apple iPhone 17 series price revealed, from iPhone 17 to ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air

Pakistani buyers can now estimate iPhone 17 prices, including PTA taxes
Dubai: Apple recently unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, featuring the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
While the phones are yet to officially launch in Pakistan, tech enthusiasts can already get a glimpse of expected pricing after considering current exchange rates, PTA taxes, and local retailer margins.
iPhone 17: Starting at $799 (Rs. 226,913). After adding taxes and retailer margins, the price is expected between Rs360,000 and Rs400,000. (US$1 is equal to Pak Rupee 284).
iPhone 17 Air: Priced at $999 (Rs. 283,713) and with taxes estimated price to Rs450,000 to Rs500,000 depending on the phone type.
iPhone 17 Pro: US price $1,099 (Rs. 312,112). It will cost an estimated Rs500,000 to Rs550,000 including taxes.
iPhone 17 Pro Max: US price $1,199 (Rs. 340,512) with taxes, estimated Pakistani price will be Rs550,000 to Rs600,000.
Travellers bringing the iPhone 17 series from abroad must pay Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tax to register their devices with local SIMs due to DIRBS regulations.
However, temporary registration for overseas Pakistanis allows usage for 120 days without paying full PTA duties.
Prices are based on current exchange rates and PTA duties. Final retail prices may vary depending on storage variants, official PTA approvals, and dealer margins.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox