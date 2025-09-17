But here’s a question that might sting a little: What if, instead of buying every shiny new iPhone over the years, you had bought Apple stock instead? The numbers will make you wish you had.

Dubai: Apple’s iPhone 17 has officially landed in the UAE. Shoppers are already lining up at malls and refreshing online carts , ready to drop around $999 (Dh3,670) on the latest must-have device. Sleek, powerful, and instantly Instagrammable.

Meanwhile, that original iPhone you may have proudly unboxed? Unless you kept it sealed in its box, it’s now worth little more than a nostalgia piece.

That’s the kind of return that could pay a year’s school fees in Dubai — or buy multiple new iPhones every single year for the next decade.

Skip the phone, buy the stock, and your $499 (Dh1,830) would have bagged you about 114 shares. Fast forward to September 2025, with Apple stock hovering at $236 (Dh867), that initial outlay is now worth roughly $26,904 (Dh98,600).

Cast your mind back to 2007, when Apple launched the very first iPhone at $499 (Dh1,830). At that time, Apple stock was trading at just $4.36 (Dh16) per share.

For those who invested early, the payoff has been extraordinary. A single decision to buy shares instead of a phone in 2007 would today be worth nearly Dh100,000. That’s enough for a new car in Abu Dhabi or a luxury holiday in the Maldives.

While customers splurged on upgrades, Apple shareholders quietly cashed in. The company pulled off two stock splits — 7-for-1 in 2014 and 4-for-1 in 2020 — multiplying the number of shares held by early investors.

Every upgrade followed the same cycle: excitement, unboxing, showing it off — and then watching resale values drop like your battery on a long Etihad flight.

Apple has steadily nudged prices higher with each release, and UAE fans have kept paying up. Here’s how the base model has climbed:

The next time you walk past the glowing Apple Store at Dubai Mall, remember: the smartest buy might not be inside the store — it might be the stock ticker outside it.

So, as the iPhone 17 arrives in stores across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ask yourself: do you want instant gratification, or long-term gains?

This isn’t about ditching your iPhone. It’s an essential tool for WhatsApp, payments, selfies, and scanning QR codes at Dubai restaurants. But it is about recognising the difference between a consumption purchase and an investment purchase.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.