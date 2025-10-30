Meet the Nothing  Phone (3a) Lite: Budget design with flagship DNA

Transparent-back design, 120 Hz display and 50 MP camera — for just €249
The UK-based company Nothing has made its mark in the smartphone world with a transparent-style back panel and signature notification lights.
The latest entry, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, brings key elements of that design to a lower price bracket. According to multiple outlets, the Lite model launches in Europe at around €249 and features a 6.77-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
It retains the transparent aesthetic, albeit with a simplified LED 'Glyph' notification circle rather than the full light strip seen in higher-end models.
The Phone (3a) Lite uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset (4nm) and supports up to 256 GB storage according to early specs.
By contrast, the full Phone (3a) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 at 4nm, a triple-camera system (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto) and was launched earlier in 2025.
The flagship Phone (3) steps into a more premium bracket: 12 / 16 GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 5,150 mAh battery with 65W wired + 15W wireless charging, and a triple 50 MP camera setup with telephoto.
The Phone (3a) Lite is initially launching in Europe and the UK, starting at £249/€249 for 8 GB+128 GB variant. US availability is reportedly not in the first wave.
For users seeking a visually distinctive phone at an affordable price, the Phone (3a) Lite offers many of the design cues and display refresh strengths of higher models — at a lower cost. If you prioritise performance (chipset, telephoto camera, wireless charging) then stepping to the Phone (3a) or Phone 3 may be worth the extra cost. The flagship Phone 3 clearly targets the 'full experience' user, while the Lite variant is a smart 'budget buy' for design-aware consumers.
With the Phone (3a) Lite, Nothing is extending its signature design into more accessible territory — delivering high refresh display, solid main camera, and 5G capabilities at a price rarely seen from this kind of aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) and Phone 3 offer incrementally more premium features. Whether you choose the Lite, 3a or 3 depends on how much premium you’re willing to pay for performance and extras — but the underlying visual identity remains consistent across the range.
