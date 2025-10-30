Meet the Nothing  Phone (3a) Lite: Budget design with flagship DNA

With the Phone (3a) Lite, Nothing is extending its signature design into more accessible territory — delivering high refresh display, solid main camera, and 5G capabilities at a price rarely seen from this kind of aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) and Phone 3 offer incrementally more premium features. Whether you choose the Lite, 3a or 3 depends on how much premium you’re willing to pay for performance and extras — but the underlying visual identity remains consistent across the range.