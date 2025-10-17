A new flagship dawn: OPPO’s Find X9 & X9 Pro emerge with ColorOS 16

OPPO’s Find X9 series launches with ColorOS 16, bigger batteries, and pro-grade cameras
DUBAI: On a brisk October morning in Shenzhen, amidst the hum of global smartphone anticipation, OPPO pulled back the curtain on its latest flagship duo: the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. For tech fans, this is more than just another smartphone launch — it signals OPPO’s ambition to reassert dominance in imaging, battery life, and software fluency.
At the core of both X9 models is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, backed by OPPO’s new Trinity Engine for optimizing performance, thermal management, and battery efficiency.
The Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display, with a 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and in-display ultrasonics for fingerprint unlocking. Its rumored thickness is 7.99 mm, weighing around 203 g. Interior rumors also suggest support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
The Find X9 Pro steps up in display and camera prowess. Leaks say it sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat OLED panel, also 120 Hz, and supports the same core internals (Dimensity 9500). Its rear camera module is the standout: a 200MP periscope (3× optical zoom) telephoto lens (said to use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP5 sensor), paired with Hasselblad color tuning and image processing. Alongside, there may be companion 50MP wide/ultra-wide units.
On the battery front, OPPO aims to break records. The base X9 reportedly houses a 7,025 mAh 'glacier' battery, while the X9 Pro features an even grander 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon cell. Even with these gargantuan capacities, the Pro is tipped to measure just 8.25 mm thick.
Software will be the debut of ColorOS 16 (based on Android 16). OPPO positions this as a leap forward in smoothness and intelligence: fluid animation (under a “Seamless Animation” engine), better cross-device interoperability (phones talking more seamlessly to PCs and other devices), and smarter AI features like portrait enhancements and real-time adjustments.
If you compare with the Find X8 / X8 Pro generation, the differences are striking. The prior line leaned heavily on multiple 50 MP sensors (including dual periscopes in some variants) and more modest battery sizes (e.g. ~6,100 mAh in the Ultra variant). The upgrade to a 200MP telephoto single lens (in the Pro) marks a shift in imaging philosophy: instead of stacking many mid-spec sensors, OPPO seems to bet on one high-resolution zoom module.
The battery jump—roughly +1,400 mAh in the base model, much more in the Pro—addresses one of the perennial criticisms of flagship phones: endurance. The software move to ColorOS 16 is also more ambitious than past iterative updates, promising a more radical rework in fluidity and AI integration. Finally, the design whispers hint at a shift: flatter screens (abandoning curved edges), slimmer bezels, new rear camera layout designs and lighter frames despite heavier internals.
In short: the X9 generation isn’t just incremental—it’s a more assertive pivot toward battery extremity, camera daring, and system polish.
OPPO has pinned October 16, 2025 as the Chinese market launch, while the global debut is slated for October 28, 2025 in Barcelona.
The company’s press materials confirm the global rollout will bring the X9 series (and hence ColorOS 16) beyond China.
In regional terms:
UAE / Middle East – OPPO has already teased local interest from its Dubai hub. While precise UAE pricing has not been published yet, regional expectancies point to near-premier flagship pricing. (No official UAE price as of now.)
India – Leaks suggest a November 2025 launch window for India. Speculation in Indian tech media hints at pricing in the upper ₹60,000–₹80,000 band for flagship variants.
Philippines – Local tech observers are expecting OPPO Philippines to reveal SRP (suggested retail price) shortly after the global launch. WazzupTech PH listing shows a placeholder price of ₱35,999 for a 12 GB / 256 GB Find X9 variant (though this is unconfirmed).
In China, the confirmed pricing for the new series gives us a starting reference. The Find X9 Pro (12 GB + 256 GB) is pegged at CNY 5,299 (~$ 740). Other Pro variants (12/512, 16/512, 16/1 TB) are listed at higher tiers (CNY 5,699, 5,999, 6,699 respectively). The standard Find X9’s Chinese base pricing ranges around CNY 4,399 for lower memory tiers.
A speculative global price list from a price aggregator suggests Dh3,299 (UAE) for the Find X9, and ₱64,999 in the Philippines. However, those numbers are unverified and should be taken with caution.
