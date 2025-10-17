A new flagship dawn: OPPO’s Find X9 & X9 Pro emerge with ColorOS 16

If you compare with the Find X8 / X8 Pro generation, the differences are striking. The prior line leaned heavily on multiple 50 MP sensors (including dual periscopes in some variants) and more modest battery sizes (e.g. ~6,100 mAh in the Ultra variant). The upgrade to a 200MP telephoto single lens (in the Pro) marks a shift in imaging philosophy: instead of stacking many mid-spec sensors, OPPO seems to bet on one high-resolution zoom module.