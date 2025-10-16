The newest X Series phone blends toughness, AI camera excellence, and cutting-edge design
Global technology brand HONOR has announced the upcoming launch of its latest X Series smartphone — the HONOR X9d, a device designed to redefine durability, battery life, and intelligent performance. Engineered for endurance and everyday adventure, the HONOR X9d combines industry-leading protection, a massive 8,300mAh battery, and AI-powered imaging in a sleek, modern design.
Positioned as the “Unbreakable AI Smartphone,” the HONOR X9d sets a new benchmark for toughness with SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification and SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.
It features a six-layer drop-resistant structure enhanced by HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology, allowing it to withstand accidental falls on surfaces such as marble, cobblestone, and asphalt.
The device also offers IP69K-rated protection, the highest level of resistance against dust and water, and can survive 30 minutes of submersion at 1.5 metres. Features like AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch ensure effortless use in wet conditions, while Underwater Photo Mode supports photography at depths of up to 6 metres.
With a simple tap, the One Tap Dust and Water Ejection feature automatically clears moisture and debris from the speakers, maintaining crystal-clear sound and long-term reliability — a practical feature for users on the move.
The HONOR X9d introduces the largest battery in its class — an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon powerhouse supported by a self-developed anti-ageing algorithm for six years of durability.
Users can enjoy up to three days of battery life, including 52.5 hours of music, 23.8 hours of video, and 16.8 hours of gaming. The device also supports 7.5W reverse charging, enabling it to power other devices, and 66W HONOR SuperCharge for fast top-ups.
Equipped with a 108MP ultra-sensing camera and OIS + EIS stabilisation, the X9d captures crisp, shake-free photos in any light. AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Remove Reflection streamline editing for professional-quality results.
Its 6.79-inch OLED display delivers HDR brightness up to 6,000 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.3mm bezels for an immersive viewing experience.
The HONOR X9d will be available in Forest Green, Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black, and Reddish Brown, with pre-orders opening soon through HONOR’s official channels in select markets.
