HONOR unveils the unbreakable HONOR X9d with record-breaking battery and AI innovation

The newest X Series phone blends toughness, AI camera excellence, and cutting-edge design

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
From underwater photo mode to 6-layer drop resistance, the new HONOR X9d is made for real life.
Honor

Global technology brand HONOR has announced the upcoming launch of its latest X Series smartphone — the HONOR X9d, a device designed to redefine durability, battery life, and intelligent performance. Engineered for endurance and everyday adventure, the HONOR X9d combines industry-leading protection, a massive 8,300mAh battery, and AI-powered imaging in a sleek, modern design.

Built to last

Positioned as the “Unbreakable AI Smartphone,” the HONOR X9d sets a new benchmark for toughness with SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification and SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.

It features a six-layer drop-resistant structure enhanced by HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology, allowing it to withstand accidental falls on surfaces such as marble, cobblestone, and asphalt.

The device also offers IP69K-rated protection, the highest level of resistance against dust and water, and can survive 30 minutes of submersion at 1.5 metres. Features like AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch ensure effortless use in wet conditions, while Underwater Photo Mode supports photography at depths of up to 6 metres.

Smart dust and water ejection

With a simple tap, the One Tap Dust and Water Ejection feature automatically clears moisture and debris from the speakers, maintaining crystal-clear sound and long-term reliability — a practical feature for users on the move.

Massive 8,300mAh battery

The HONOR X9d introduces the largest battery in its class — an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon powerhouse supported by a self-developed anti-ageing algorithm for six years of durability.

Users can enjoy up to three days of battery life, including 52.5 hours of music, 23.8 hours of video, and 16.8 hours of gaming. The device also supports 7.5W reverse charging, enabling it to power other devices, and 66W HONOR SuperCharge for fast top-ups.

AI-powered imaging and vivid display

Equipped with a 108MP ultra-sensing camera and OIS + EIS stabilisation, the X9d captures crisp, shake-free photos in any light. AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Remove Reflection streamline editing for professional-quality results.

Its 6.79-inch OLED display delivers HDR brightness up to 6,000 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.3mm bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Colours and availability

The HONOR X9d will be available in Forest Green, Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black, and Reddish Brown, with pre-orders opening soon through HONOR’s official channels in select markets.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
