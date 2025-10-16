Huawei and Gulf News launch smartwatch app for on-the-go readers

From minimalist designs to dynamic, creative, and culturally inspired styles, the Huawei Watch range provides users with endless ways to express themselves while staying informed.

The collaboration reflects Huawei’s vision to make wearable technology more functional and personal. Alongside the Gulf News app, users can explore over 100,000 Watch Faces through the Huawei Health app, allowing them to customise their device to suit their mood, activities, or personality.

Dubai : Huawei, in partnership with Gulf News, has announced the launch of the Gulf News smartwatch app on the HUAWEI WATCH Series — offering users instant access to breaking news, business insights, lifestyle stories, and sports updates directly from their wrist.

Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, added: “We’re constantly seeking new ways to engage with our readers. The smartwatch app brings our content to them in a format that fits naturally into modern lifestyles. This collaboration with Huawei is an exciting step forward in our digital evolution.”

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, said: “This partnership with Gulf News reflects Huawei’s ongoing commitment to enhance everyday experiences through technology. By integrating one of the region’s most trusted news sources into the HUAWEI Watch Series, we are giving users the power to stay informed at a glance while enjoying limitless personalisation.”

The Gulf News smartwatch app is now available on the HUAWEI WATCH Series across the UAE and wider Middle East. Users can download it via the smartwatch interface and enjoy seamless, real-time access to trusted news — anytime, anywhere.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.