More restrictive: Instagram locks teen accounts to PG-13 content by default

Meta introduces new safety mode for under-18s, adding stricter parental controls
Dubai: Instagram, the photo-sharing giant owned by Meta, is introducing a sweeping new safety measure for its youngest users. Beginning this month, all accounts belonging to users under 18 will automatically switch to PG-13 content settings, meaning that anything deemed too mature — from explicit imagery to graphic violence — will be filtered out by default. Teens will not be able to change this unless their parents explicitly approve it.
The company unveiled the update through a statement on Meta’s newsroom, saying the change is part of its broader effort to 'build a safer and more age-appropriate experience for young people.' Alongside the new default rating, Meta is also rolling out an optional 'Limited Content' mode, which gives parents the ability to further tighten what their children see — including disabling comments, restricting certain accounts, or filtering out posts that might violate family standards.
The update follows months of criticism and mounting political pressure. Governments and advocacy groups around the world have accused Instagram of exposing minors to potentially harmful content that could affect mental health or body image. A report from The Washington Post confirmed that these changes are a direct response to that scrutiny, with Meta framing the move as a “long-term investment in teen well-being.”
Under the new settings, teens will no longer be able to freely browse or interact with accounts that share content repeatedly flagged as inappropriate. Search results will also be filtered: queries involving topics like alcohol, drugs, or explicit sexual material will simply return no results — even if users try to bypass the filters with creative spelling. The PG-13 limitation will even extend to Instagram’s new AI chatbot features, ensuring that automated replies stay within “age-safe” guidelines.
In practice, this means a 15-year-old scrolling through Instagram in Dubai, Quezon City, or New York will have a cleaner feed — one that looks more like a PG-13 movie than a free-for-all of adult themes. Parents, on the other hand, will now have access to new dashboards allowing them to approve or decline content changes, review usage patterns, and track how long their teens spend online.
Some parents welcome the move, viewing it as an extra layer of digital protection in a time when 'screen time' can easily become a concern. Others, however, wonder if it will be effective — or simply drive teens to alternative platforms like TikTok, Telegram, or YouTube.
The skepticism isn’t unfounded. According to an AP report, researchers found that even accounts labeled as 13-year-olds were still exposed to disturbing material on Instagram and similar apps. Meta insists that new artificial intelligence tools will detect fake age claims and keep younger users within their designated categories, but experts say such systems remain imperfect.
A Reuters analysis noted that Meta is also under pressure from regulators in the US and Europe to demonstrate 'proactive compliance' with emerging child safety laws. The new settings — launching first in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia — will expand worldwide in the coming months.
With stricter content moderation, feeds may feel cleaner but also quieter — less spontaneous, perhaps, and more curated by corporate algorithms than ever before.
Still, the intention is clear: to make Instagram a little safer for its youngest users, and to hand parents more control in a digital world that’s increasingly hard to supervise. Whether these new tools truly work as intended remains to be seen.
