Xiaomi 17 Pro Max out of stock as fans swarm stores: Hi-tech, but cheaper, than iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Flagship Xiaomi gear dubbed a strong competitor to top-tier devices like iPhone17 Pro Max
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max fever has hit China: Shelves have been reportedly wiped clean as fans swarm stores, lining up for a shot at the coveted 17 Series.
Launched on September 25, 2025, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is reportedly now of stock, according to Chinese tech media.
Dubbed a "strong competitor" to top-tier devices like the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is seen as more hi-tech, but cheaper.
Packed with powerful specs and standout features that position it as a strong competitor to top-tier devices, this flagship smartphone makes it a strong contender to iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Let's take a deeper dive into what makes the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max stand out.
Display
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sports a large 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, as per Gadget Match. It features Xiaomi's second-generation LIPO screen technology that creates ultra-narrow bezels of just 1.18mm.
The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and offers peak brightness up to 3500 nits (vs 3,000 nits outdoors for the iPhone 17 Pro Max), ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals.
Processor
It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance and energy efficiency for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered applications, according to Wired.
Memory and storage
The Pro Max model boasts up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, allowing ample space for apps, media, and files without performance lag.
Battery
One of the standout specs is its massive 7,500mAh battery, which, combined with Xiaomi's silicon-carbon battery technology, offers an impressive two-day battery life on a single charge. The L-shaped battery design helps optimise power usage without increasing device thickness.
Camera system
The rear camera setup includes a triple 50-MP sensor array, highlighted by a Prism Periscope Telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom and 30cm macro shots. This setup delivers versatile photography options from close-ups to long-range zoom shots.
Additional features
The phone includes Wi-Fi 7, advanced AI enhancements powered by Xiaomi's XiaoAi assistant, and a unique 2.86-inch rear secondary display useful for contextual information like flight updates or app shortcuts. It also features premium stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.
Dual screens: The Pro Max includes a secondary back display, a feature that has been reintroduced and improved for utility such as quick notifications and app access without unlocking the main screen.
Battery technology: The use of silicon-carbon battery technology enables a higher capacity battery in a slim form factor, providing long-lasting usage unmatched by many competitors.
Camera versatility: The periscope telephoto camera provides enhanced zoom capability that competes with other flagship phone cameras, while the macro mode allows detailed close-up shots, offering photographers strong flexibility.
Display quality and design: The phone’s ultra-narrow bezels combined with a high-brightness, color-accurate LTPO OLED panel make it an immersive viewing experience, ideal for media consumption and gaming.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max differentiates itself through a combination of a giant high-quality display, exceptional battery life, advanced camera system, and innovative secondary screen, making it a flagship device well-suited for demanding users seeking premium features.
|Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price
|Chinese Yuan
|US$*
|AED*
|INR
|12GB + 512GB
|5,999
|841
|3,164
|74,700
|16GB + 512GB
|6,299
|883
|3,322
|78,500
|16GB + 1TB
|6,999
|982
|3,691
|87,200)
|Xiaomi 17 Pro Price
|12GB + 256GB
|4,999
|701
|2,636
|62,300
|12GB + 512GB
|5,299
|743
|2,794
|66,000
|16GB + 512GB
|5,599
|785
|2,953
|69,700
|16GB + 1TB
|5,999
|841
|3,164
|74,700
|Xiaomi 17 Price
|12GB + 256GB
|4,499
|631
|2,373
|56,000
|12GB + 512GB
|4,799
|673
|2,531
|60,000
|16GB + 512GB
|4,999
|701
|2,636
|62,000
*Direct conversion of CNY to US$ & AED values. Retail rrices may vary depending on the outlet
