GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Video: iPhone 17 frenzy sparks fight at Mumbai Apple Store

Mumbai shoppers clash over iPhone 17 launch; security moves in to control crowd

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Early buyers fight for the new iPhone 17 as security steps in at Mumbai store
Early buyers fight for the new iPhone 17 as security steps in at Mumbai store
AFP

A fight broke out at the Apple store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Friday morning as shoppers and tech enthusiasts clashed over the new iPhone 17 variants.

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India, and as expected, customers gathered in large numbers to purchase the new models. Although all products in the 17 series are available on e-commerce platforms, shoppers still queued outside official Apple stores and authorised resellers. In Mumbai, a scuffle was witnessed outside the BKC Apple store, prompting security to intervene and clear the area.

Security forced to step in

PTI reported that at least two individuals engaged in a physical altercation amid the uncontrollable rush outside the store. A video shared by the agency showed people slapping and punching each other while others in the queue unsuccessfully tried to separate them.

The commotion briefly disrupted the line, prompting guards at the Apple Store to step in and restore order. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Video captures chaos

The PTI video shows dozens of men jostling outside the glass-fronted store. One man in a red shirt was dragged out by uniformed security after attempting to strike a guard. Another shopper intervened to check on the guard’s welfare while the attacker was restrained. A second miscreant, wearing a black-and-white shirt, was later removed by an armed guard in combat fatigues.

Long queues and frustrated buyers

Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch across India prompted massive crowds and long queues at flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Shoppers blamed the chaos on inadequate security. Mohan Yadav, who came from Ahmedabad and had been waiting since 5 am, said: “People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don’t get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among security officials.”

Delhi and Bengaluru see heavy rush

A similar rush was reported at the Apple outlet in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi, where buyers waited overnight to secure the new iPhones. Bengaluru also saw long queues, though the situation was calmer than in Mumbai.

iPhone 17 series: Models and pricing

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 17 and the all-new iPhone Air. Prices in India range from Rs 82,900 to Rs 230,000.

Related Topics:
indiaiPhoneviral

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2025.

Ashwin to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

2m read
Indigo has been moving away from the budget carrier identity in recent times, with the launch of premium category seats and expansion to European and UK destinations.

New gateway to Scandinavia for Indian travellers

2m read
Kamal Reggad CEO, RemotePass

RemotePass launches HR AI tool, Ask AI

2m read
Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Balyan. The fight for the Constitution Club was more keenly contested than many a battle for the Lok Sabha elections.

Why Constitution Club fight matters in Indian politics

4m read