Mumbai shoppers clash over iPhone 17 launch; security moves in to control crowd
A fight broke out at the Apple store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Friday morning as shoppers and tech enthusiasts clashed over the new iPhone 17 variants.
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India, and as expected, customers gathered in large numbers to purchase the new models. Although all products in the 17 series are available on e-commerce platforms, shoppers still queued outside official Apple stores and authorised resellers. In Mumbai, a scuffle was witnessed outside the BKC Apple store, prompting security to intervene and clear the area.
PTI reported that at least two individuals engaged in a physical altercation amid the uncontrollable rush outside the store. A video shared by the agency showed people slapping and punching each other while others in the queue unsuccessfully tried to separate them.
The commotion briefly disrupted the line, prompting guards at the Apple Store to step in and restore order. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.
The PTI video shows dozens of men jostling outside the glass-fronted store. One man in a red shirt was dragged out by uniformed security after attempting to strike a guard. Another shopper intervened to check on the guard’s welfare while the attacker was restrained. A second miscreant, wearing a black-and-white shirt, was later removed by an armed guard in combat fatigues.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch across India prompted massive crowds and long queues at flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Shoppers blamed the chaos on inadequate security. Mohan Yadav, who came from Ahmedabad and had been waiting since 5 am, said: “People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don’t get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among security officials.”
A similar rush was reported at the Apple outlet in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi, where buyers waited overnight to secure the new iPhones. Bengaluru also saw long queues, though the situation was calmer than in Mumbai.
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 17 and the all-new iPhone Air. Prices in India range from Rs 82,900 to Rs 230,000.
