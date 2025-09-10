GOLD/FOREX
iPhone fever in Dubai: A look back at years of sale day rush

In Dubai, iPhone launches spark yearly overnight queues at Apple’s flagship stores

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Customers queue patiently as sales of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 begin at Apple Dubai Mall in 2024. For over a decade, Dubai has been at the heart of Apple’s iPhone mania, with every launch turning into a spectacle of excitement, anticipation, and long lines.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
From the earliest models in the late 2000s to the latest iPhone 16 unveiled this year, the city’s passion for Apple products has only grown stronger, cementing its place as one of the most enthusiastic markets in the region.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Apple enthusiasts line up outside the Apple Store at Dubai Mall to purchase the new iPhone 11 in 2019. Each September, scenes outside flagship Apple stores in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates have become almost ritualistic: hundreds of eager buyers queueing overnight, some even days in advance, to be among the first to own the new device.
Gulf News archives
Crowds gather during the launch of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the Apple Store, Dubai Mall, in 2018.
Gulf News
Mr. Bakhit, a UAE national from Abu Dhabi, proudly collects the first online pre-order of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in 2018.
Gulf News
The rush has never been just about the technology—it has been about belonging to a global trend, capturing the prestige of being “first,” and celebrating innovation.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
People wait in long queues to buy the iPhone X during its launch at Apple Dubai Mall on November 3, 2017. Over the years, photo after photo has captured the evolution of this frenzy—shoppers carrying fresh boxes with pride, security staff managing serpentine queues, and Apple staff cheering as doors opened at dawn.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
These images tell a story not just of a product launch, but of how Dubai has embraced global tech culture while adding its own unique flair.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
Hundreds of buyers line up outside the Apple Store at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, to purchase the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on launch day in 2016.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Customers throng the Apple Store at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, during the UAE launch of the iPhone 5s and 5c on November 3, 2013.
Gulf News archives
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
