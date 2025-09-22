Xiaomi 17 Pro Max takes on iPhone 17 Pro Max — and it’s cheaper

Xiaomi 17 series drops Sept 25 with insane upgrades, sassy back screen
Xiaomi is unleashing its Xiaomi 17 series in China on September 25 at 7pm local time. The lineup — Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max — is ready to flex.
These beasts succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15 series and pack a punch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.
The teaser poster spills the tea: all models boast Leica-backed cameras. The base Xiaomi 17 sports a sleek rectangular camera module with rounded edges, chilling in the top left corner.
But the Pro and Pro Max? They’re next-level with a “Magic Back Screen”.
Those secondary display on the back, fused with the camera module, flashing time and cool animated themes.
And they’re rocking the slick new Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
The rear display is one of the standout features. It’s not just a fun trick, but it performs real tasks, i.e. handle calls, control music, show travel updates, run countdowns, and — most importantly — act as a full camera viewfinder.
That means you can take selfies with the rear cameras, not just the front shooter.
Xiaomi president Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo with a hands-on video showing the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max side by side with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max.
His goal?
To silence critics who claim Xiaomi copied Apple’s camera island design. Lu insists the resemblance is only superficial, pointing instead to inspiration from the Mi 11 Ultra (2021).
Lu likens the back screen to the cover screens on foldable flip phones, giving users more flexibility without needing to unfold or switch devices.
In short, Xiaomi is pulling out all the stops to frame the 17 series as a true competitor to Apple’s latest smartphone lineup — while insisting it’s charting its own path.
Still, many observers can’t help but notice how familiar it looks.
The debate doesn’t end there.
Xiaomi has also brushed off accusations that it skipped the “16” branding just to stay in step with Apple’s naming scheme. Yet the decision to roll out its own “Pro Max” model makes that denial feel a little less convincing.
Xiaomi’s ditching the Ultra tag for a bold Pro Max vibe, going head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 17 crew.
Beyond the design drama, the real juice is under the hood.
These phones are juiced up with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC for crazy performance.
Xiaomi has snagged an exclusive deal, meaning no rival phones with the chip will appear until after October.
Lu confirmed the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in China SOON, becoming the first smartphones to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
The chip will debut on September 23, but thanks to Xiaomi’s unusually long exclusivity deal, competitors won’t be able to launch with the same processor until well after October.
The best part? No price hike expected compared to the Xiaomi 15 series. Pre-orders are already live in China, so fans are locking in early.
Xiaomi 17 Pro: $700–$850 (CNY 5,000–6,000)
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: $850–$1,000 (CNY 6,000–7,000)
Note: These are local prices. Expect a significant markup when they hit other markets.
Xiaomi’s coming in hot, blending wild tech with style. Mark your calendars — this launch is gonna be lit.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox