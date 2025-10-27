Redmi K90: ‘Flagship killer’ drops in China, sound by Bose, know the price

Xiaomi's latest powerhouse aimed at 'extreme performance, eye-care and all-day battery'
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has once again shaken up the smartphone market with the official launch of the Redmi K90 series in China.
It’s dubbed a “flagship killer” – with pre-orders reportedly sold out in under 10 minutes.
Announced at a glitzy event in Beijing, the K90 is positioned as a premium mid-range contender that punches well above its weight, directly challenging flagships from Samsung, Apple, and even Xiaomi's own Mi series.
Priced aggressively starting at just approximately $365 (based on current exchange rates), Xiaomi claims it's "the most balanced flagship under 4,000 yuan," and early hands-on impressions from Chinese tech media like Weibo and Bilibili seem to back that up.
This launch comes hot on the heels of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite announcement earlier this month, making the K90 one of the first devices globally to feature the chip.
Redmi's global VP, Lu Weibing, took the stage to emphasise the phone’s focus on "extreme”performance, eye-care innovation, and all-day battery life,” targeting young professionals and gamers in China’s hyper-competitive market.
Sales kicked off immediately on Xiaomi's official Tmall and JD.com stores, with pre-orders reportedly selling out in under 10 minutes – a testament to Redmi's loyal fanbase.
Weighing in at a featherlight 206g and measuring 157.49 x 75.25 x 8mm, the Redmi K90 boasts a premium yet understated aesthetic. It's available in four stunning colours: Twilight (a gradient purple-blue shimmer), Ink Black (matte stealth), Light Moon/Silver (metallic elegance), and Water Blue (vibrant ocean-inspired).
The frame is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, with a glass back that supports IP68 dust and water resistance – meaning it can survive submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, per Xiaomi's testing.
The star of the show is the display, but more on that below. Redmi has partnered with Bose for audio tuning, delivering "Super linear symmetrical dual speakers" that promise cinema-like sound with deep bass and clear highs. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner ensures quick, secure unlocks even with wet fingers – a step up from optical sensors in previous K models.
The Redmi K90 features a 6.59-inch 2K OLED panel with a resolution of 2510x1156 pixels, delivering razor-sharp visuals at around 420 PPI.
It supports a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ for vibrant streaming on platforms like Tencent Video or iQiyi, and a 12-bit color depth for over 68 billion colors.
Xiaomi has gone all-in on eye protection with Eye Protection Mode 3.0, certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance.
Key innovations include:
M10 Luminous material: A new OLED substrate that boosts brightness efficiency by 15% compared to the K80 series, enabling peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits (per Xiaomi's lab tests).
Full-brightness DC Dimming: Eliminates PWM flicker across all brightness levels, reducing eye strain during prolonged use.
As low as 1 nit minimum brightness: Perfect for bedtime scrolling without disturbing sleep.
Rhythmic Eye Protection 2.0: An AI-driven feature that dynamically adjusts blue light intensity based on ambient lighting and usage patterns, syncing with your circadian rhythm. Early reviews on Douyin praise it for making late-night gaming sessions less fatiguing.
The screen-to-body ratio hits an impressive 94%, thanks to ultra-thin bezels and a centered punch-hole selfie camera.
At its core, the K90 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on TSMC's 3nm process.
This is the same SoC debuting in devices like the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series, offering a 45% CPU performance boost and 40% better GPU efficiency over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (as per Qualcomm's benchmarks).
AnTuTu scores for the K90 are clocking in at over 2.2 million points in leaked tests, rivaling gaming phones.
Configuration options include:
Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
Redmi's Surge P3 and T1 chip management system optimises heat dissipation with a 3D ice-cooling setup, keeping temperatures under 45°C during intense Genshin Impact sessions.
HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, brings AI features like real-time translation, smart photo editing, and a redesigned control center. Xiaomi promises 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches – competitive with Google's Pixel line.
The standout spec here is the massive 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 10% increase over the K80 Pro's 6,500mAh while maintaining a slim profile.
Xiaomi attributes this to advanced anode materials that allow higher energy density without bulk. In PCMark battery tests shared by Chinese reviewers, it lasts up to 18 hours of mixed use (gaming, video, browsing).
Charging is blazing fast
100W PPS wired charging: 0-100% in about 28 minutes.
22.5W reverse wireless charging: Turn your K90 into a power bank for earbuds or other devices.
No wireless charging is mentioned, likely to keep costs down.
Photography gets a major upgrade with a triple rear array tuned by Leica-inspired algorithms:
50MP main (Light Hunter 800, 1/1.55" sensor, OIS): Excellent low-light performance with Xiaomi's Night Owl algorithm.
50MP telephoto (OmniVision OV50M, 1/2.88"): Supports 2.5x optical zoom (60mm equivalent for golden portrait shots) and up to 5x lossless digital zoom.
8MP ultra-wide (OmniVision OV08F): 120° field of view for landscapes.
20MP front (OmniVision OV20B40): Punch-hole design with AI beauty modes.
Video recording tops out at 8K@30fps or 4K@120fps, with Dolby Vision HDR.
Initial samples from the launch event show punchy colours and sharp details.
The Redmi K90 is incredibly value-packed:
|Variant
|Price (Yuan)
|$ (Approx)
|12GB + 256GB
|2,599
|$365
|16GB + 256GB
|2,899
|$407
|12GB + 512GB
|3,199
|$449
|16GB + 512GB
|3,499
|$491
|16GB + 1TB
|3,999
|$561
It's exclusive to China for now, but Redmi typically brings K-series phones globally as Poco devices (e.g., Poco F7 Pro).
Expect an international launch in Q1 2026, possibly with tweaked specs for markets like India and Europe.
In a market flooded with 5,000+ yuan flagships, the Redmi K90 delivers 90% of the experience for half the price.
Bose-tuned audio, Snapdragon elite power, and that gargantuan battery make it a no-brainer for power users on a budget.
Drawbacks? No wireless charging and China-only availability at launch. But if Xiaomi expands globally soon, this could be 2026's bestseller.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox