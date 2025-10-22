'iPhone-inspired' styling on Honor 500 Pro, specs leaked

It's likely to drop around December 2025: Know the possible price here
It’s dubbed as a “compelling” mid-to-upper mid-tier phone, a “solid upgrade”, with “iPhone-inspired” styling, likely to launch around December 2025 (in China), with global rollout soon after.
The leaks are pointing in some interesting directions, though nothing is official yet.
Some of the highlights from leaks include 6.6-inch display (or up to ~6.83″) screen on the Pro model, with a metal frame, slim profile and high brightness for outdoor use.
Here’s what we currently know about the upcoming Honor 500 series — in particular the rumored “Pro” variant, the Honor 500 Pro.
Its key selling points: 200 MP main camera, large battery, premium build but still “affordable” compared to full flagship phones.
Price: ~$550-$700 range, depending on region and variant.
Camera: A big one. The 500 series is expected to stick with a 200 MP main camera sensor — continuing the trend from last year’s 400 series, as per Gadgets 360 and Huawei Central.
Battery & charging: Leaks suggest a sizeable battery, possibly around 7,000 mAh for the Pro, and charging rates possibly up to 100 W wired (and maybe wireless too) in line with what we’ve seen in similar phones.
Design & build: Leaked info hints at a slim, lightweight body (~170-190g) with “iPhone-inspired” styling, also aiming for a premium look and feel though in a slightly more mid-flagship / sub-flagship price range.
Additional specs: Some sources list things like a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and wireless charging for the Pro.
Because these are leaks, of course take them with a grain of salt — things can change.
From what we can gather: According to several sources, the 500 series (including the Pro) is expected by the end of 2025. Gadget 360 states the duo will debut in China by December 2025. Some say a global version may roll out in early 2026, as per Mobizilla.
The timing appears to follow other launches in the brand’s roadmap (e.g., the Magic series earlier in H2).
So if you’re waiting for it: late 2025 is looking likely, with wider availability early 2026.
While there is no confirmed price yet, we can make some educated guesses based on previous models and the market positioning:
The previous generation, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro, were positioned in the “upper mid-range” / sub-flagship tier.
Many leaks for the 500 Pro suggest starting prices around $550-660.
Because there’s some premium specs (200MP camera, large battery, fast charging), it’s plausible the 500 Pro will be priced slightly higher than the 400 Pro at launch — unless Honor chooses to undercut aggressively.
Given all that, a rough expected price for a “global” launch might be $600-$700 (or equivalent local currency) for the 500 Pro variant.
The non-Pro 500 may fall a bit lower.
