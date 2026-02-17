We have created a guide tailored for the local 2026 sky
Sighting the Ramadan crescent is a cherished UAE tradition, but for smartphone users, it’s often a technical challenge. To help you capture this spiritual moment, we’ve done the heavy lifting, cross-referencing expert hardware reviews.
By testing the latest sensor hacks and community-vetted settings, we’ve created a guide tailored for the local 2026 sky, ensuring your photo is as sharp and crisp as the view from your own eyes. Below, we’ve also highlighted the elite handsets, from the zoom-heavy Samsung to the AI-smart Pixel, that readers swear by for the perfect lunar shot.
A recommendation from Skies and Scopes. For years, smartphone moon shots were a niche party trick dominated by Samsung’s ultra-zoom lenses. However, with the release of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple has entered the lunar arena with a different philosophy. While it doesn't offer the 100x Space Zoom seen on competitors, it provides what many photographers call a "true-to-life" capture.
Here is a balanced look at how Apple’s 2026 flagship handles the most difficult shot in the night sky.
The biggest catalyst for the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s lunar success is its 48MP Tetra-prism Telephoto Lens.
The benefit: By quadrupling the resolution of the previous telephoto sensor, Apple has given the phone more "raw material" to work with. When you zoom digitally to 15x or 25x, you are no longer looking at a grainy crop of a small 12MP file.
The result: Lunar features like the Mare Tranquillitatis (the Sea of Tranquility) appear with distinct edges rather than the blurred, "watercolor" effect seen on older iPhones.
In moon photography, the moon is usually too bright and the sky too dark for any sensor to handle naturally. This is where the A19 Pro chip and Smart HDR 6 take over.
Intelligent exposure: The iPhone is remarkably good at "highlight roll-off." While some phones make the moon look like a flat white disc, the iPhone 17 Pro Max preserves the subtle gradients of the lunar surface, showing the transition from the bright highlands to the dark volcanic plains.
Stability: The second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS acts like an "invisible tripod." Even at high zoom, the viewfinder remains incredibly steady, making it easier to lock focus on the moon without it jumping out of the frame.
Despite the improvements, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is not a "telescope in your pocket." To be fair, readers should consider these limitations:
Digital zoom ceiling: Apple still caps its zoom well below the 100x mark found on the Samsung S26 Ultra. If you want a full-frame shot of a single crater, the iPhone will still feel "far away."
The 'glowing blob" default: Unlike Samsung, which has a dedicated "Moon Mode" that instantly dims the exposure, the iPhone still requires a bit of manual intervention. If you just point and shoot, you’ll likely get a bright white circle. You must tap the screen and slide the exposure down manually.
Lens flare: Apple’s lens coatings have improved, but shooting a bright object against a black background can still occasionally produce a small "ghost" or green dot in the image, a common physical limitation of stacked lenses
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is perfect for the astro-Enthusiast who wants a natural, high-quality image that looks like a photograph rather than an AI-generated painting. It excels in colour accuracy and highlight retention, even if it lacks the raw "magnifying power" of its rivals.
Pro tip: Try mounting your 17 Pro Max on a stable surface, zoom to 15x, and use a 3-second Night Mode timer. This will result in the sharpest lunar textures the hardware can provide.
Samsung made a specific choice with the S25 Ultra that initially confused users but made sense for AI.
Dual telephoto: It utilised a 10MP 3x lens and a 50MP 5x periscope lens.
The accuracy check: Many users expected a 10x optical lens, but Samsung used the high-resolution 50MP sensor to 'crop in' for 10x shots. For the moon, this provided a cleaner base image for the AI to work with compared to the older 12MP sensors, as Amazon reviewers have noted.
This is where the S25 Ultra gets both praise and criticism. When you zoom to 100x Space Zoom, the phone isn't just magnifying pixels.
Object recognition: The ProVisual Engine identifies the moon as a specific "object."
Generative enhancement: Once recognised, the AI uses a deep-learning model (trained on thousands of high-res lunar images) to reduce noise and enhance the craters.
The S25 Ultra excelled at 'handheld' moon shots.
The process: When you tap the shutter, the phone takes up to 20 frames in a split second.
The accuracy check: The AI aligns these frames to cancel out the natural shake of your hand. This is why the S25 Ultra often produced a sharper moon shot than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which relies more on a single "clean" RAW frame.
The drawback: Critics argue that the AI is too aggressive. At 100x, the moon can sometimes look "too perfect," with a slightly clinical or "rendered" texture. If you turn off "Scene Optimizer," the moon reverts to a blurry, bright white circle, proving how much heavy lifting the AI is doing.
While Samsung leans into 'generative beauty' and Apple into 'raw physics,' the Google Pixel 10 Pro has carved out a unique identity as the "AI Scientist."
Here is an elaboration on why this device is considered the smartest and perhaps most honest choice for astrophotography in 2026.
The standout feature of the Tensor G5 chip is Pro Res Zoom, which changes the mechanics of the 100x zoom.
The technology: Traditional digital zoom (and even early AI zoom) works like a magnifying glass, simply blowing up pixels and "smoothing" the edges. Google’s new local diffusion model works like an artist with a photographic memory. It analyses the raw, noisy data your lens actually sees and uses on-device AI to upscale and rebuild the image.
The difference: Unlike Samsung’s 'Space Zoom,' which has been criticized for feeling like it’s "drawing" a generic moon over your photo, Google’s model focuses on retaining the unique geometry of your specific shot. It aims to prevent the "watercolour effect" (where edges look melted) by generating detail that fits the physical data captured by the 48MP telephoto sensor.
In a 2026 landscape filled with 'AI fakes,' Google has taken a stand on authenticity.
Content credentials (C2PA): The Pixel 10 Pro is the first flagship to include C2PA metadata by default. This is a permanent digital "stamp" inside the photo file.
The audit trail: If you take a moon photo, the metadata will explicitly state which parts were "Media captured with a camera" and which were "Generated/Enhanced with AI." This level of transparency is designed for users who want the help of AI but don't want to lose the 'truth' of the moment.
Google’s Astrophotography Mode remains the gold standard for one simple reason: it balances the light of the moon with the darkness of the stars.
4-Minute exposures: While the iPhone and Samsung often force you to choose, either a clear moon with a black sky, or a bright sky with a "glowing" moon, the Pixel uses its 4-minute stacking process to resolve both.
Computational exposure: It takes sixteen 16-second frames and intelligently stacks them. The Tensor G5 is smart enough to "mask" the moon, keeping its brightness low to show craters, while simultaneously boosting the exposure for the surrounding stars and the Milky Way.
The Pixel 10 Pro is best for Astronomy Lovers who value the "scientific" look.
The aesthetic: The resulting photos are often cooler in tone and more detailed in the shadows.
The experience: It’s for the user who wants the phone to do the heavy lifting of a professional DSLR/tripod setup but wants a verifiable record that the photo they took is "real."
Even if you aren’t carrying a 2026 flagship, you can still take a 'good' moon photo that shows actual craters rather than a blurry white blob. The secret isn't just the lens; it's about overpowering your phone's automatic settings.
Here are 5 actionable takeaways to get a stunning shot on almost any smartphone:
The biggest mistake is letting the phone decide the brightness. It sees a dark sky and tries to brighten the whole image, which "blows out" the moon into a white circle.
The action: Tap the moon on your screen to focus. A yellow or white box will appear with a sun slider next to it. Slide that sun down until the moon turns gray and you start to see the "seas" (the dark patches).
Digital zoom is just 'cropping and stretching,' which creates a blurry 'watercolour' effect.
The action: Find your phone's 'sweet spot.' For most non-flagships, this is around 5x to 10x.
The Pro move: Take a clean, sharp photo at 5x and crop it later in your photo gallery. A sharp, small moon you crop yourself will always look better than a giant, blurry moon taken at 50x digital zoom.
At high zoom, even your heartbeat can make the camera shake enough to blur the moon’s craters.
The action: If you don't have a tripod, lean your phone against a window frame, a car roof, or a wall.
The shutter hack: Use the 3-second timer. This allows the phone to stop vibrating from your finger touch before it actually takes the picture.
If your phone has a Pro or Manual mode, ignore the Night Mode and try these specific numbers:
ISO: Set to 100 or 200 (this keeps the image crisp and "noise-free").
Shutter Speed: Set to 1/250 to 1/500. The moon is actually moving very fast; a quick shutter speed freezes that motion and prevents blur.
Focus: Slide the manual focus to 'Infinity' (usually represented by a mountain icon).
Photos of the moon in the middle of a pitch-black sky are hard for basic sensors to balance.
The action: Take your photo when the moon is low on the horizon (just after it rises).
Why it works: There is still a bit of "Blue Hour" light in the sky, which reduces the harsh contrast. Plus, having a building or a tree in the frame gives the moon context and scale, making the photo look professional even if the lunar detail isn't perfect.
Lens cleaned? (Wipe it with your shirt; oil smudges ruin night shots).
Flash OFF? (It can't reach the moon; it only lights up the dust in front of you).
Timer set? (2 or 3 seconds).
Exposure dropped? (Slide that sun icon down!)
Now all the best.