Content credentials (C2PA): The Pixel 10 Pro is the first flagship to include C2PA metadata by default. This is a permanent digital "stamp" inside the photo file.

The audit trail: If you take a moon photo, the metadata will explicitly state which parts were "Media captured with a camera" and which were "Generated/Enhanced with AI." This level of transparency is designed for users who want the help of AI but don't want to lose the 'truth' of the moment.