GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Roblox temporarily disables chat features in UAE

Platform to introduce enhanced Arabic-language content and communication moderation tools

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively monitor their children’s activity on Roblox.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively monitor their children’s activity on Roblox.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Roblox has announced changes to its platform in the United Arab Emirates, temporarily disabling certain communication features, including in-experience chat. The decision follows discussions between the company and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Both parties confirmed that the adjustments are effective immediately. The move is aimed at strengthening protections for younger users on the platform.

According to TDRA, Roblox will also introduce enhanced Arabic-language content and communication moderation tools, alongside its existing safety features and parental controls. Officials described the update as an important step toward safeguarding children’s digital experiences.

“The safety and wellbeing of children online is a top priority for TDRA and Roblox,” the regulator said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together to ensure a safe, trusted, and positive digital environment for all UAE users, especially children.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively monitor their children’s activity on Roblox and to make use of the platform’s reporting tools. Feedback and concerns can also be submitted directly to TDRA.

Roblox is an online gaming and creation platform launched in 2006 by Roblox Corporation. It allows users to design, share, and play games created by other community members. The platform is particularly popular among children and teenagers, offering millions of user-generated experiences across genres.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Indian passport in the passport holder’s database should reflect the permanent or current Indian address.

How NRIs can update their Indian passport address

2m read
The service is now available across web, iOS, and Android in Saudi Arabia, with plans for regional and international rollout. Illustrative image,

Saudi Arabia launches Humain Chat

2m read
Is Roblox safe? Fears grow for parents as lawsuits rise

Is Roblox safe? Fears grow for parents as lawsuits rise

3m read
Game has faced scrutiny in several countries over violent and inappropriate material on the platform.

Kuwait bans Roblox over child safety, content concerns

1m read