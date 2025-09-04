Roblox temporarily disables chat features in UAE

Platform to introduce enhanced Arabic-language content and communication moderation tools
Dubai: Roblox has announced changes to its platform in the United Arab Emirates, temporarily disabling certain communication features, including in-experience chat. The decision follows discussions between the company and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).
Both parties confirmed that the adjustments are effective immediately. The move is aimed at strengthening protections for younger users on the platform.
According to TDRA, Roblox will also introduce enhanced Arabic-language content and communication moderation tools, alongside its existing safety features and parental controls. Officials described the update as an important step toward safeguarding children’s digital experiences.
“The safety and wellbeing of children online is a top priority for TDRA and Roblox,” the regulator said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together to ensure a safe, trusted, and positive digital environment for all UAE users, especially children.”
Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively monitor their children’s activity on Roblox and to make use of the platform’s reporting tools. Feedback and concerns can also be submitted directly to TDRA.
Roblox is an online gaming and creation platform launched in 2006 by Roblox Corporation. It allows users to design, share, and play games created by other community members. The platform is particularly popular among children and teenagers, offering millions of user-generated experiences across genres.
