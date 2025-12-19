EDS Launches OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com

Initiative to help centralise UAE outdoor advertising market
EDS has announced the official launch of OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com, a new digital platform aimed at bringing together outdoor advertising options across all seven emirates into a single, centralised resource for marketers and media planners.
The platform is positioned as an industry-focused portal designed to address a long-standing challenge in the UAE’s out-of-home (OOH) sector: fragmentation across formats, locations, and suppliers. By consolidating outdoor media options into one interface, OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com allows users to explore, compare, and plan campaigns across multiple emirates more efficiently.
Outdoor advertising formats listed on the platform include billboards, unipoles, bridge banners, MUPIs, digital screens, transit advertising, airport media, metro placements, lamp posts, hoardings, mall displays, cinema ads, taxi branding, bus advertising, and more. Coverage spans Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
The UAE’s outdoor advertising landscape continues to expand alongside urban development, population growth, and increased mobility across cities. However, planning OOH campaigns often requires navigating multiple vendors, location-specific regulations, and varying media formats.
OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com has been developed to serve as a reference point for brands, agencies, and organizations seeking clearer visibility into available outdoor media options. The platform provides format overviews, city-level opportunities, planning guidance, and a standardized inquiry process intended to reduce time spent on initial campaign research.
Industry observers note that such centralised platforms are becoming increasingly relevant as advertisers seek greater efficiency and transparency in media planning.
According to EDS, the platform is intended for a wide range of users, including advertising agencies, SMEs, large corporates, multinational brands, government entities, and event organisers. It supports campaigns across sectors such as real estate, retail, automotive, healthcare, hospitality, and public-sector communications.
Use cases include single-location activations, multi-city launches, seasonal promotions, and large-scale national outdoor campaigns. The platform enables users to identify suitable formats based on geography, visibility, and campaign objectives before engaging with OOH specialists.
Commenting on the launch, Rachna Agarwal, Director of EDS, said the initiative was driven by a need for greater structure in outdoor media planning.
“Outdoor advertising remains one of the most visible and impactful channels in the UAE, but planning can be complex. The platform is intended to simplify discovery and decision-making by presenting outdoor media options in a more organized and accessible manner,” she said.
Manish Gupta, CEO of EDS, added that the platform reflects broader changes in how advertisers approach OOH.
“As brands demand faster planning cycles and clearer media insights, the industry is moving toward more centralized and data-informed tools. This launch aligns with that shift and supports more efficient outdoor campaign planning,” he said.
The launch of OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com comes at a time when outdoor advertising in the UAE continues to gain traction, driven by high footfall in urban corridors, transport networks, malls, and public spaces. With increased demand for large-format and location-based visibility, platforms that aggregate media options may play a growing role in how OOH campaigns are planned and executed.
By offering a single access point to outdoor advertising formats across all emirates, the platform represents a step toward greater standardization and accessibility within the UAE’s OOH ecosystem.
