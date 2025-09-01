The human firewall: Understanding the psychology behind cyber attacks

In today’s landscape, where digital transformation is yesterday’s news, and AI dominates conversation, the human aspect of cyber security continues to remain a relevant issue. Despite billions in expenditure on next-generation solutions, automation platforms and AI-driven threat detection, there is no changing the fact that people continue to be one of the most critical factors in corporate cyber security. The most advanced cyber security systems can be unravelled by a single, well-crafted phishing email. In fact, in 2025, most successful cyber attacks in the GCC are still traced back to human error.