Dates are confirmed, while more information on attractions is awaited
Dubai: Global Village has officially confirmed the reopening date for its landmark 30th season. The multicultural family destination will welcome visitors from October 15 until May 10, 2026, marking two decades since it moved to its 17.2 million square foot Dubailand location in 2005.
Residents and tourists are anticipating the return of Global Village, which is one of Dubai’s most visited seasonal attractions. Last year, during Season 29, the park showcased over 90 cultures across 30 pavilions, hosted more than 40,000 live shows, offered 3,500 shopping outlets, and featured over 200 rides and 250 dining options.
Online ticket sales are expected to open next month.
In Season 29, weekday entry tickets were priced at Dh25 online (valid Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays). Visitors could also purchase any day tickets for Dh30 through the website.
Entry has traditionally been free for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination. Tuesdays are reserved for families and ladies, except on public holidays.
While the operating schedule for Season 30 is yet to be finalised, typical hours are:
Weekdays: 4pm to midnight
Weekends and public holidays: 4pm to 1am
During Ramadan, hours are usually extended. Tuesdays remain designated as Family Day, open to families, couples, and ladies only. Visitors are advised to check the official website or mobile app for the latest updates on timings and ticketing.
Global Village will also release its limited VIP Packs ahead of the new season. These provide exclusive benefits such as reserved parking, restaurant reservations, priority access to Carnaval rides and games, and other privileges.
Although details of new attractions, pavilions, or shows for Season 30 have not yet been announced, visitors can expect many of the experiences that Global Village is known for, including:
International pavilions featuring food, products, and crafts from around the world
Concerts and live performances from international artists
Funfair rides and games at the Carnaval zone
Street food kiosks and dining outlets offering global cuisines and local favourites
Shopping and cultural experiences unique to different regions
Family-friendly shows and activities for children
Further information on new attractions, performances, and special events for Season 30 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
