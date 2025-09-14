Dubai private schools introduce new rules for hiring and vetting teachers
Dubai: Dubai’s private school sector is changing how teachers and school leaders are recruited, supported, and held accountable. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has introduced new rules to improve teaching quality, reduce staff turnover, and ensure students benefit from a stable learning environment.
Appointment Notice
Teachers and principals will now receive an Appointment Notice when joining a school. This means they are formally committed to one school at a time. Staff can only transfer to another school at the end of a term or semester, preventing mid-year disruptions.
Exit survey
Teachers leaving a school must complete a standard exit survey. KHDA will use this information to understand why teachers leave and find ways to reduce turnover.
Stricter recruitment standards
Schools must now check teachers’ qualifications and experience more thoroughly and conduct detailed background checks and interviews before hiring. Also, schools must ensure staff demonstrate professional behaviour, including the responsible use of technology and social media.
One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a deregistration policy.
Deregistration means KHDA formally bars a teacher or school leader from working in any private education institution in Dubai – including schools, nurseries, universities, and training centres.
Their Appointment Notice is cancelled, and they cannot apply for new roles in the sector.
KHDA can deregister staff for serious or repeated issues, such as:
Criminal convictions
Child protection breaches
Gross misconduct
Dishonesty, cultural insensitivity, or unprofessional social media use (if severe or repeated)
It’s important to understand the difference between dismissal and deregistration, dismissal is when a school ends a teacher’s contract and deregistration, prevents the teacher from working in any Dubai private education institution.
In most cases, deregistration follows dismissal, but not always. A teacher may be dismissed yet allowed to work elsewhere if KHDA does not find grounds for deregistration.
Dubai’s private schools now follow stricter rules for hiring teachers and school leaders. These changes are designed to improve teaching standards, protect students, and ensure staff are highly qualified and accountable.
Before a school interviews a candidate, it must carry out thorough checks, including:
Deregistration Check: Ensure the candidate is not on KHDA’s deregistration list, which bars them from working in Dubai private schools.
References: Obtain at least two professional references. One must be from the most recent employer. For first-time teachers, references from higher education institutions are acceptable.
Criminal and safeguarding checks: Conduct checks across all countries where the candidate has lived or worked in the last five to ten years.
Reputation check: Review the candidate’s online presence, social media, and media coverage. Specialist companies can assist with this.
CV and qualification verification: Check the accuracy of the CV/application, explain any gaps, and verify all qualifications are properly attested.
Once checks are complete, the school must hold a formal panel interview:
The principal must be part of the panel.
All panel members must be trained in safeguarding and safer recruitment.
For specialist teachers (subjects, early years, inclusion, etc.), at least one expert in that field must be included.
To take up a teaching role in Dubai, a candidate must have:
A valid UAE residence visa
Fully attested and accredited qualifications meeting UAE equivalency standards
A signed school contract or employment agreement
Before starting, the teacher must also provide:
UAE police clearance certificate
Police clearance certificates from any country lived in over the past five years
Police clearance from their home country if lived there in the last ten years
A letter from the school confirming due diligence has been completed
Signed and returned KHDA-approved Code of Conduct
To receive an Appointment Notice, a teacher must meet KHDA’s minimum qualification and experience requirements:
Foreign universities operating in Dubai free zones and authorised by KHDA (Higher Education Institutes or Technical and Vocational Education Centres)
UAE-based universities, government or private, accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR)
International universities recognised by the relevant authorities in their home country and internationally, as well as by KHDA and MoHESR
Teachers starting their first role in Dubai or moving to a new school must meet these qualification standards immediately. Teachers already employed and staying at the same school have until September 1, 2028 (or April 1, 2029 for schools starting in April) to meet these standards if their current credentials do not comply.
