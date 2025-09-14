Dubai private schools introduce new rules for hiring and vetting teachers

Deregistration Check: Ensure the candidate is not on KHDA’s deregistration list, which bars them from working in Dubai private schools.

References: Obtain at least two professional references. One must be from the most recent employer. For first-time teachers, references from higher education institutions are acceptable.

Criminal and safeguarding checks: Conduct checks across all countries where the candidate has lived or worked in the last five to ten years.

Reputation check: Review the candidate’s online presence, social media, and media coverage. Specialist companies can assist with this.