Sharjah Public Libraries’ offers online courses in digital skills and entrepreneurship
Dubai: Learning new skills has become easier than ever for UAE residents, thanks to some free public courses provided by Sharjah Public Libraries. The upgraded platform offers a variety of professional and technical courses taught by leading experts, all accessible online with a user-friendly design that works smoothly on mobile devices.
Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) introduced an updated version of its Smart Knowledge Library platform on August 28, offering a wide range of professional and technical courses that can be taken online.
Participants can access short educational courses in both Arabic and English, complete with interactive quizzes and instant certificates upon completion. The registration process is straightforward and includes a quick video guide showing users how to enrol and make the most of their chosen courses.
Sharjah Public Libraries has positioned itself as a leader in the digital age, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown when it provided more than 15 million digital resources online.
In 2021, the Smart Knowledge Library was launched to provide free courses aimed at helping people develop their professional and digital skills. By offering courses in both Arabic and English, the platform continues to promote reading and self-learning among people of all ages, making digital culture an essential part of building a knowledgeable society.
Visit the official Sharjah Public Library website – shjlib.gov.ae/en/home – and scroll down to Smart Knowledge Library. Then, go to the “create account” section and register using your email address and mobile number. You will need to provide your date of birth and select the topics you are most interested in.
Once registered, you will have access to a dashboard where you can sign up for self-learning courses, take online quizzes and exams, and receive certificates upon successful completion of each course or lesson.
The platform offers a wide range of subjects, including languages, digital skills, entrepreneurship, and more.
