For residents and restaurateurs, this move signals greater accountability and clarity in how food delivery apps operate, from commissions and subscriptions to data access and dispute resolution.

The new rules come as online food delivery has become a major part of Dubai’s dining habits. By enforcing these standards, the DCCPFT aims to:

The framework, formalized under Circular No. 2 of 2025 in line with Dubai Law No. 5 of 2023, sets out clear rules for platforms, restaurants, and consumers to ensure a balanced and responsible ecosystem.

The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) has released comprehensive new guidelines to regulate online food delivery platforms, aiming to improve fairness, transparency, and consumer protection in a sector that has seen rapid growth across the emirate.

Dubai: Online food delivery in Dubai has grown at a lightning pace, with millions of orders placed each month across the emirate. Amid this boom, questions around pricing transparency, service fees, and consumer rights have increased.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.