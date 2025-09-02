Rules aimed at protecting Dubai restaurants and residents using food delivery apps
Dubai: Online food delivery in Dubai has grown at a lightning pace, with millions of orders placed each month across the emirate. Amid this boom, questions around pricing transparency, service fees, and consumer rights have increased.
The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) has released comprehensive new guidelines to regulate online food delivery platforms, aiming to improve fairness, transparency, and consumer protection in a sector that has seen rapid growth across the emirate.
The framework, formalized under Circular No. 2 of 2025 in line with Dubai Law No. 5 of 2023, sets out clear rules for platforms, restaurants, and consumers to ensure a balanced and responsible ecosystem.
The guidelines are designed to:
Ensure fair trade practices between food delivery platforms and restaurants.
Increase transparency in terms, conditions, and fee structures.
Prevent anti-competitive practices, including exclusivity agreements and predatory pricing.
Protect consumer rights and promote responsible platform operations.
Platforms must provide clear, accessible terms and conditions.
Any changes require a 30-day notice.
Restaurants retain the right to terminate contracts if they disagree with new terms.
Restaurants must have fair access to non-personal customer data, such as order history and sales reports.
Platforms must disclose how listings are ranked or promoted.
Commission structures must be transparent, with monthly itemized statements detailing sales, commissions, refunds, and deductions.
Advertising or promotional fees must be optional and clearly disclosed.
Platforms cannot prioritize their own services or affiliates without clear justification.
Visibility and promotions must be applied fairly to all restaurants.
Platforms must define liability for cancellations, delays, packaging errors, or delivery failures.
Restaurants will not be held responsible for factors outside their control, including system failures or third-party logistics delays.
Costs of customer subscription programs (like free or discounted delivery) cannot be unfairly passed on to restaurants.
Hidden or retroactive charges are strictly prohibited.
The rules specifically target exclusivity arrangements, misuse of market dominance, and arbitrary pricing practices.
The new rules come as online food delivery has become a major part of Dubai’s dining habits. By enforcing these standards, the DCCPFT aims to:
Level the playing field for restaurants, especially small and independent operators.
Protect delivery personnel from unfair practices.
Build consumer trust in digital platforms.
Mohammed Abdullah Shael AlSaadi, CEO of the DCCPFT, said the guidelines will “curb anti-competitive conduct and promote transparency, fairness, and responsible platform operations across the emirate.”
For residents and restaurateurs, this move signals greater accountability and clarity in how food delivery apps operate, from commissions and subscriptions to data access and dispute resolution.
