Ordering food in Dubai just got easier: New rules to make apps better, fees clearer

New guidelines make online food delivery safer, fairer, and more transparent for everyone

Justin Varghese
Ordering food in Dubai is set to become more predictable and trustworthy.
Dubai: If you’ve ever ordered from a food delivery app and felt confused by hidden fees, unclear promotions, or late deliveries, Dubai has taken steps to fix that.

New rules from the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) aim to make online food delivery safer, fairer, and more transparent for everyone — customers and restaurants alike.

For UAE residents, this could mean no more surprises when checking out. Delivery fees, service charges, and promotional costs now have to be clearly displayed. So that “free delivery” deal isn’t secretly adding extra costs somewhere else.

What it means for your next order

  • Clear pricing upfront: You’ll know exactly what each order costs before confirming.

  • Fewer hidden charges: Subscription programs and promotions cannot unfairly increase the cost.

  • Better handling of problems: If an order is late, canceled, or goes wrong, the rules make it clear who is responsible — so you won’t get caught in the middle.

  • Transparency on restaurant listings: Apps must explain how restaurants are promoted, so you understand why certain options appear first.

This means your experience ordering food in Dubai is more predictable and trustworthy, whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, ordering family dinner, or trying a new restaurant for the first time.

What it means for restaurants

The rules don’t just protect customers — they also help restaurants run their businesses fairly. They now have clear access to order data, transparent fee structures, and contracts that cannot change overnight without notice. This can lead to better service for you, because restaurants can plan, price, and manage orders more effectively.

Why this matters

Dubai’s online food delivery sector is booming. These changes aim to protect consumers, support restaurants, and make the entire system more trustworthy. The result? Fewer surprises on your bill, faster resolution when things go wrong, and a better overall food delivery experience.

The regulations also target practices like exclusivity deals or arbitrary pricing, ensuring restaurants aren’t forced into unfair arrangements and that customers receive fair, transparent service.

For residents, the takeaway is simple: fewer surprises on your bill, clearer choices, and better accountability from both apps and restaurants. Next time you order your favourite meal, you can do so with confidence, knowing the system now works more fairly for everyone.

Tips to use food delivery apps better now

  • Check the fees: Look at delivery charges, service fees, and optional promotions before confirming.

  • Review promotions carefully: Make sure “free delivery” or discounted offers don’t hide additional costs.

  • Know your rights: If your order is late, canceled, or incorrect, you now have clear protection.

  • Pay attention to restaurant listings: Understand how restaurants are promoted so you can make informed choices.

  • Support transparent restaurants: Choosing restaurants that clearly share pricing and promotions encourages fairer practices.

