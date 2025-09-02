This means your experience ordering food in Dubai is more predictable and trustworthy, whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, ordering family dinner, or trying a new restaurant for the first time.

Transparency on restaurant listings: Apps must explain how restaurants are promoted, so you understand why certain options appear first.

Better handling of problems: If an order is late, canceled, or goes wrong, the rules make it clear who is responsible — so you won’t get caught in the middle.

For UAE residents, this could mean no more surprises when checking out. Delivery fees, service charges, and promotional costs now have to be clearly displayed. So that “free delivery” deal isn’t secretly adding extra costs somewhere else.

New rules from the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) aim to make online food delivery safer, fairer, and more transparent for everyone — customers and restaurants alike.

Dubai: If you’ve ever ordered from a food delivery app and felt confused by hidden fees, unclear promotions, or late deliveries, Dubai has taken steps to fix that.

For residents, the takeaway is simple: fewer surprises on your bill, clearer choices, and better accountability from both apps and restaurants. Next time you order your favourite meal, you can do so with confidence, knowing the system now works more fairly for everyone.

The rules don’t just protect customers — they also help restaurants run their businesses fairly. They now have clear access to order data, transparent fee structures, and contracts that cannot change overnight without notice. This can lead to better service for you, because restaurants can plan, price, and manage orders more effectively.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.