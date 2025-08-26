Oman enforces mandatory licences for food delivery agents from September 1

New rules aim to regulate logistics sector, ensure fair competition, raise service quality
Dubai: Beginning September 1, food delivery drivers and supervisors in Oman will not be allowed to work without a professional licence issued by the Ministry of Labour’s logistics sector skills unit, according to Atheer Oman.
The regulation covers all companies — local, regional, and foreign — with no exceptions. Work permits for delivery staff will not be issued or renewed unless a licence is obtained.
Licensing fees start at 20 Omani rials for job seekers, with lower rates for nationals than expatriates, part of a push to encourage Omanis to enter the profession. Applications must be submitted electronically through the ministry’s logistics platform.
Zaher bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Professional Standards at the ministry, said the rules are designed to impose uniform standards across the sector, promote fair competition, and improve service quality. “Every company must secure a license for its delivery staff and supervisors without exception. No firm will be granted special treatment,” he said.
Penalties for non-compliance are severe: fines ranging from OMR 1,000 to 2,000, prison terms of 10 days to one month, deportation of unlicensed workers, and suspension of company licenses for up to two years. Officials stressed there will be no extensions to the compliance deadline.
