Chili’s opens first Ras Al Khaimah branch at Manar Mall

Food Innovation Company (FIC), the exclusive franchisee of Chili’s in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, is proud to share the successful opening of Chili’s first branch in Ras Al Khaimah at Manar Mall. The launch on November 27, 2025, welcomed families, food lovers, and community members from across the Emirate. With successful operations already in Sharjah, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, this marks Chili’s fifth location in the UAE, bringing its signature flavors and feel-good dining experience to yet another Emirate.