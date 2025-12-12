Chili’s opens first Ras Al Khaimah branch at Manar Mall

Iconic American restaurant chain continues UAE expansion under FIC management
Food Innovation Company (FIC), the exclusive franchisee of Chili’s in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, is proud to share the successful opening of Chili’s first branch in Ras Al Khaimah at Manar Mall. The launch on November 27, 2025, welcomed families, food lovers, and community members from across the Emirate. With successful operations already in Sharjah, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, this marks Chili’s fifth location in the UAE, bringing its signature flavors and feel-good dining experience to yet another Emirate.
Known for its bold flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and warm hospitality, Chili’s has now opened its doors in Ras Al Khaimah and the response has been incredible. The new Manar Mall restaurant brought everything people already love about the brand, from the lively setting to fan favorites like sizzling fajitas, burgers, and more.
The launch marks an important step in FIC’s growth across the Emirates, and reflects a simple goal, to bring people together over great food and good times. Because for us, Good Times Are Back, and they’re here to stay.
A message from the Director
“We’re incredibly proud of the response we received in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Lubna Fakhro, Managing Director of Food Innovation Company (FIC).
“Seeing families and friends come together to enjoy the Chili’s experience on opening day was a wonderful milestone for us. Every branch we open is built on the support of our guests, and Ras Al Khaimah welcomed us with warmth from the very first moment. We look forward to creating many more memories with this community.”
With the Manar Mall branch now officially opened, Chili’s continues its mission of offering cozy spaces where people can gather, connect, and enjoy great food, because Good Times Are Back.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox