Oman secures release of nine Filipino sailors held hostage in Yemen

Diplomatic mediation by Muscat ends months-long ordeal

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
This handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on July 8, 2025 reportedly shows a view of damage to the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C after it was attacked by the Huthis at sea.
AFP

Dubai: Oman has secured the release of nine Filipino sailors held hostage in Yemen after months of diplomatic mediation. The crew were detained after their vessel, the MV Eternity C, sank in the Red Sea earlier this year.

The release was the result of sustained efforts led by Muscat in coordination with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, according to the online newspaper Atheer. The Philippine Embassy in Muscat, along with the country’s Migrant Workers Office, will now oversee the arrangements for the sailors’ repatriation.

The case dates to July, when Maria Theresa Lazaro, Philippine Foreign Secretary, spoke up about the sailors’ situation during a bilateral meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. The Filipino minister later followed up with a phone call in November, helping reopen diplomatic channels that ultimately led to negotiations and the crew’s release into Omani custody ahead of their journey home.

The development highlights Oman’s growing role as a regional mediator and its ability to manage sensitive humanitarian cases in conflict environments through discreet and steady diplomacy. It also underscores the increasing visibility of Omani foreign policy in crisis settings, where its balanced approach continues to support stability and reduce the humanitarian impact of regional tensions.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs.
