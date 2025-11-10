Save on your daily commute - Find out the best times to ride for less and when prices peak
Dubai: If you regularly use taxi booking apps in Dubai, especially for the RTA’s official taxis, you may have noticed small changes in your usual fare.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently updated the pricing for smart-app taxi bookings. This means the flagfall charges and booking fees vary depending on the day and time you travel.
So, when exactly should you book to save money? Here’s a breakdown of Dubai’s new taxi fare timings and how to make the most of off-peak prices.
Off-peak hours: When taxi rides cost less
If you’re flexible with your schedule, travelling during off-peak hours can help you save a few dirhams per trip.
Monday to Thursday
Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am and 10am – 3:59pm
Booking fee: Dh4
Flagfall: Dh5
Friday
Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am and 10am – 3:59pm
Booking fee: Dh4
Flagfall: Dh5
Saturday and Sunday
Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am, 8am – 9:59am, and 10am – 3:59pm
Booking fee: Dh4
Flagfall: Dh5
Night-time fares
Travelling late at night? The rates are slightly higher, but still lower than peak-hour prices.
Monday to Thursday
Night hours: 10pm – 5:59am
Booking fee: Dh4.50
Flagfall: Dh5.50
Friday to Sunday
Night hours: 12am – 5:59am
Booking fee: Dh4.50
Flagfall: Dh5.50
Peak-hour pricing: When taxi fares go up
During the busiest commuting times, RTA taxis apply higher booking fees - this is when demand surges and more people are on the road.
Monday to Thursday
Peak hours: 8am – 9:59am and 4pm – 7:59pm
Booking fee: Dh7.50
Flagfall: Dh5
Friday
Peak hours: 8am – 9:59am and 4pm – 9:59pm
Booking fee: Dh7.50
Flagfall: Dh5
Late evening: 10pm – 11:59pm
Booking fee: Dh7.50
Flagfall: Dh5.50
Saturday and Sunday
Peak hours: 4pm – 9:59pm
Booking fee: Dh7.50
Flagfall: Dh5
Late evening: 10pm – 11:59pm
Booking fee: Dh7.50
Flagfall: Dh5.50
If you want to reduce your travel costs, avoid booking during peak hours when the booking fee jumps from Dh4 to Dh7.50. Travelling mid-morning, early afternoon or early morning (before 8am) is your best bet for cheaper rides.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox