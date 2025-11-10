GOLD/FOREX
When is it cheaper to book a taxi in Dubai?

Save on your daily commute - Find out the best times to ride for less and when prices peak

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Last week, Dubai’s RTA has revised taxi booking fares across weekdays, weekends and night hours.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: If you regularly use taxi booking apps in Dubai, especially for the RTA’s official taxis, you may have noticed small changes in your usual fare.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently updated the pricing for smart-app taxi bookings. This means the flagfall charges and booking fees vary depending on the day and time you travel.

So, when exactly should you book to save money? Here’s a breakdown of Dubai’s new taxi fare timings and how to make the most of off-peak prices.

Off-peak hours: When taxi rides cost less

If you’re flexible with your schedule, travelling during off-peak hours can help you save a few dirhams per trip.

Monday to Thursday

  • Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am and 10am – 3:59pm

  • Booking fee: Dh4

  • Flagfall: Dh5

Friday

  • Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am and 10am – 3:59pm

  • Booking fee: Dh4

  • Flagfall: Dh5

Saturday and Sunday

  • Off-peak hours: 6am – 7:59am, 8am – 9:59am, and 10am – 3:59pm

  • Booking fee: Dh4

  • Flagfall: Dh5

Night-time fares

Travelling late at night? The rates are slightly higher, but still lower than peak-hour prices.

Monday to Thursday

  • Night hours: 10pm – 5:59am

  • Booking fee: Dh4.50

  • Flagfall: Dh5.50

Friday to Sunday

  • Night hours: 12am – 5:59am

  • Booking fee: Dh4.50

  • Flagfall: Dh5.50

Peak-hour pricing: When taxi fares go up

During the busiest commuting times, RTA taxis apply higher booking fees - this is when demand surges and more people are on the road.

Monday to Thursday

  • Peak hours: 8am – 9:59am and 4pm – 7:59pm

  • Booking fee: Dh7.50

  • Flagfall: Dh5

Friday

  • Peak hours: 8am – 9:59am and 4pm – 9:59pm

  • Booking fee: Dh7.50

  • Flagfall: Dh5

  • Late evening: 10pm – 11:59pm

    • Booking fee: Dh7.50

    • Flagfall: Dh5.50

Saturday and Sunday

  • Peak hours: 4pm – 9:59pm

    • Booking fee: Dh7.50

    • Flagfall: Dh5

  • Late evening: 10pm – 11:59pm

    • Booking fee: Dh7.50

  • Flagfall: Dh5.50

    • Key takeaway: Timing matters for your taxi fare

    If you want to reduce your travel costs, avoid booking during peak hours when the booking fee jumps from Dh4 to Dh7.50. Travelling mid-morning, early afternoon or early morning (before 8am) is your best bet for cheaper rides.

