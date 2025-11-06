New report shows UAE taxi fares remain among the lowest in the world
Dubai: Good news for commuters, the UAE has been ranked among the countries with the most affordable taxi fares in the world.
According to the latest data from Numbeo, the average cost of a one-kilometre taxi ride in the UAE is Dh2.50, placing it 76th globally — far cheaper than destinations such as Switzerland (Dh17.26), which tops the list as the most expensive, and even below countries like Japan (Dh11.94) and Germany (Dh10.58).
That places the UAE among the most affordable destinations worldwide for taxi travel, a notable feat given its modern fleet, high service standards and well-regulated transport infrastructure.
At the other end of the scale, Philippines on the 95th place offers the world’s cheapest average fare at Dh0.92 per kilometre.
Regionally, the UAE ranks 21st out of 32 Asian countries, with Kuwait taking the top spot as Asia’s most expensive, averaging Dh11.97 per kilometre.
While hailing a Careem or RTA taxi might not always feel like the cheapest transport option in Dubai, the UAE’s rates are impressively low compared to much of the world, reflecting stable fuel prices and government regulation.
For November, Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh2.63 per litre, down from Dh2.77 in October, while Special 95 now costs Dh2.51, and diesel sits at Dh2.67 per litre.
With taxi base fares in Dubai starting at Dh12, passengers can roughly estimate their journey costs based on distance, time spent in traffic, and the per-kilometre rate.
For visitors and residents alike, this means a taxi across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah offers genuine value compared to many global cities. While countries like Japan (Dh11.94) and Germany (Dh10.58) sit firmly in the high-fare bracket, the UAE’s Dh2.50 per kilometre rate highlights its accessibility and efficiency, ensuring that getting around doesn’t have to come at a premium.
So next time you hail a cab in Dubai, remember: you’re not just saving time you’re also saving money compared to much of the world.
