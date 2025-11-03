If the Red Line is all sleek and new, the Green Line is where you’ll find the city’s heart — Deira, Bur Dubai and the creek‑side charm. It runs from E& (formerly Etisalat) in Al Qusais to Creek station in Al Jaddaf, passing through or near areas like Al Fahidi, Al Ghubaiba, Union and Oud Metha. It’s perfect for when errands take you through vintage Dubai — gold souks, shawarma stops and lanes packed with stories (just check for any service updates).