GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Home and Kitchen

New to Dubai? 8 smart home devices to make life easier in the UAE, 2025

From security to lighting, there's a gadget for every need

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
These comprehensive kits, inclusive of indoor cameras, motion detectors and sensors, can be controlled away from home.
These comprehensive kits, inclusive of indoor cameras, motion detectors and sensors, can be controlled away from home.
Shutterstock

Moving to a new city can be exciting—and overwhelming. From unpacking boxes to navigating unfamiliar streets, life in Dubai comes with its fair share of challenges. Luckily, smart home devices can take a load off your shoulders, making your new space feel instantly comfortable, efficient, and a little futuristic. From wanting to keep your home secure, control appliances with your voice, or set the perfect mood with music and lighting, there’s a gadget for every need. We’ve rounded up eight smart home devices, based on reviews and ratings, that are perfect for newcomers in the UAE, 2025, helping you settle in with ease and style.

1) Best Home Assistant: Echo Pop 

Perfect for newcomers to Dubai, the Echo Pop brings big sound in a compact design. This Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker lets you control your smart home devices with just your voice—whether it’s lights, plugs, or other gadgets. Play music, podcasts, or even the Quran in English or Khaleeji, all hands-free. Its small footprint makes it ideal for apartments or shared spaces, while Alexa keeps you connected, informed, and entertained. A must-have starter device for anyone looking to make their new home smarter, easier, and more convenient.

2) Best Smart Home Hub: Aqara Hub M2 Smart Home Center

The Aqara Hub M2 lets you link up to 128 devices, control them with Zigbee 3.0, and even keep an eye (or infrared) on your home from all angles. With a built-in speaker, Ethernet port, and USB power, it’s basically a Swiss Army knife for your smart home—making sure your lights, sensors, and gadgets actually play nice together. Perfect for newcomers who want a slick, all-in-one home tech setup without the headache.

3) Best Smart Home Security Cam: Google Nest Cam

Keep an eye on your new Dubai pad 24/7 with this sleek, wireless Nest Cam. Whether it’s spotting delivery drivers, checking on pets, or keeping your home safe while you explore the city, this smart camera has you covered. Easy to install indoors or outdoors, it works seamlessly with Wi-Fi and other smart home devices — all without messy wires. Peace of mind never looked so stylish.

4) Best Smart Door Lock: eufy Smart Lock

Say goodbye to fumbling for keys and hello to next-level convenience with the eufy Smart Lock C33. Perfect for new Dubai residents, this nickel-finish lock lets you unlock your front door or bedroom with just a fingerprint, a PIN, or remotely via the app — no keys required. With Wi-Fi connectivity, IP53 water resistance, and a sturdy electronic deadbolt, it’s designed to keep your home secure in style. Whether you’re welcoming friends or checking in on deliveries from your phone, this smart lock turns everyday entry into a futuristic experience.

5) Best Thermostat: Nest Google T3007ES Learning Thermostat

The Nest Google T3007ES Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) is what you might need for a comfortable and energy-efficient home. Designed in stainless steel, this smart thermostat learns your schedule and temperature preferences over time, automatically adjusting settings to optimise comfort and save on energy bills.

Compatible with Alexa and other smart home ecosystems, you can control it with your voice, the Nest app, or even remotely while away from home. Its intuitive display shows the temperature, weather, and energy usage, giving you full control at a glance. Ideal for newcomers in Dubai who want modern convenience and energy efficiency, the Nest Learning Thermostat makes sure your home is always at the perfect temperature — without lifting a finger.

6) Best WiFi Mesh System: TP Link Deco X10

The TP-Link Deco X10 (3-Pack) is the Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for a fast, reliable, and seamless internet experience throughout your home. With AX1500 dual-band speeds of up to 1500 Mbps, it’s perfect for streaming 4K content, gaming, or working from home without interruptions. Covering up to 5,600 sq.ft. and supporting up to 120 devices simultaneously, this system ensures every corner of your space stays connected.

Featuring OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, the Deco X10 intelligently manages traffic, reducing lag and congestion even in busy households. Setup is simple via the Deco app, allowing newcomers in Dubai or first-time smart home owners to control and monitor their network effortlessly. Reliable, fast, and future-ready — your home Wi-Fi just got an upgrade.

7) Best Budget Security Camera: Arlo Essential Security Camera

The Arlo Essential 2nd Gen Security Camera (2-Pack) is your all-in-one solution for keeping your home safe, inside and out. With 1080p HD resolution, color night vision, and a wide-angle lens, you can clearly monitor every corner of your space, day or night. Wireless and easy to install, these cameras include a built-in spotlight, 2-way audio, and real-time notifications, so you can see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere using the Arlo app.

Ideal for newcomers to Dubai or anyone setting up a smart home, the Arlo Essential cameras make home security simple, intuitive, and reliable.

8) Best Smart Plug: Meross Matter Smart Plug

The Meross Matter Smart Plug Mini (4-Pack) is a compact powerhouse that brings any home into the future. Track energy usage, control devices remotely, and schedule appliances to turn on or off—all from your phone or smart assistant. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, it lets you control your lights, fans, or coffee maker with just your voice. At 13A capacity, it handles most household electronics effortlessly.

Perfect for newcomers in Dubai or anyone starting their smart home journey, these mini plugs make managing your home smarter, safer, and effortlessly convenient.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

Also In This Package

New in Dubai? 15 ways to enjoy life on a budget

New to Dubai? 15 smart ways to cut costs and live well on a budget

7 best products worth saving up for in the UAE, 2025

7 best splurges in the UAE for 2025 you’ll want to start saving for

5 vintage phones to relive good old days, UAE 2025

5 retro phones to remind you of the good old days, UAE 2025

The 5 best foldable phones in the UAE for 2025

5 best foldable phones in the UAE, 2025
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The trail kicks off at Shawka Dam with a climb up a cement staircase to the highest point. From there, it winds down sandy and rocky paths to sparkling natural pools that are totally worth the trek.

7 UAE hiking trails for beginners in winter 2025

5m read
EZVIZ announces portfolio expansion at GITEX

EZVIZ announces portfolio expansion at GITEX

2m read
You can create cosy home vibes, or add a pop of glamour, or just treat someone to a sweet indulgence, these picks make Diwali 2025 truly unforgettable.

7 best Diwali gifts under Dh1000, UAE 2025

3m read
With a mix of festive flair and everyday charm, these seven handpicked gifts capture the spirit of Saudi National Day while delighting the lucky recipients.

7 best gifts to celebrate Saudi National Day, UAE 2025

4m read