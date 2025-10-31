Moving to a new city can be exciting—and overwhelming. From unpacking boxes to navigating unfamiliar streets, life in Dubai comes with its fair share of challenges. Luckily, smart home devices can take a load off your shoulders, making your new space feel instantly comfortable, efficient, and a little futuristic. From wanting to keep your home secure, control appliances with your voice, or set the perfect mood with music and lighting, there’s a gadget for every need. We’ve rounded up eight smart home devices, based on reviews and ratings, that are perfect for newcomers in the UAE, 2025, helping you settle in with ease and style.