Moving to a new city can be exciting—and overwhelming. From unpacking boxes to navigating unfamiliar streets, life in Dubai comes with its fair share of challenges. Luckily, smart home devices can take a load off your shoulders, making your new space feel instantly comfortable, efficient, and a little futuristic. From wanting to keep your home secure, control appliances with your voice, or set the perfect mood with music and lighting, there’s a gadget for every need. We’ve rounded up eight smart home devices, based on reviews and ratings, that are perfect for newcomers in the UAE, 2025, helping you settle in with ease and style.
Perfect for newcomers to Dubai, the Echo Pop brings big sound in a compact design. This Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker lets you control your smart home devices with just your voice—whether it’s lights, plugs, or other gadgets. Play music, podcasts, or even the Quran in English or Khaleeji, all hands-free. Its small footprint makes it ideal for apartments or shared spaces, while Alexa keeps you connected, informed, and entertained. A must-have starter device for anyone looking to make their new home smarter, easier, and more convenient.
The Aqara Hub M2 lets you link up to 128 devices, control them with Zigbee 3.0, and even keep an eye (or infrared) on your home from all angles. With a built-in speaker, Ethernet port, and USB power, it’s basically a Swiss Army knife for your smart home—making sure your lights, sensors, and gadgets actually play nice together. Perfect for newcomers who want a slick, all-in-one home tech setup without the headache.
Keep an eye on your new Dubai pad 24/7 with this sleek, wireless Nest Cam. Whether it’s spotting delivery drivers, checking on pets, or keeping your home safe while you explore the city, this smart camera has you covered. Easy to install indoors or outdoors, it works seamlessly with Wi-Fi and other smart home devices — all without messy wires. Peace of mind never looked so stylish.
Say goodbye to fumbling for keys and hello to next-level convenience with the eufy Smart Lock C33. Perfect for new Dubai residents, this nickel-finish lock lets you unlock your front door or bedroom with just a fingerprint, a PIN, or remotely via the app — no keys required. With Wi-Fi connectivity, IP53 water resistance, and a sturdy electronic deadbolt, it’s designed to keep your home secure in style. Whether you’re welcoming friends or checking in on deliveries from your phone, this smart lock turns everyday entry into a futuristic experience.
The Nest Google T3007ES Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) is what you might need for a comfortable and energy-efficient home. Designed in stainless steel, this smart thermostat learns your schedule and temperature preferences over time, automatically adjusting settings to optimise comfort and save on energy bills.
Compatible with Alexa and other smart home ecosystems, you can control it with your voice, the Nest app, or even remotely while away from home. Its intuitive display shows the temperature, weather, and energy usage, giving you full control at a glance. Ideal for newcomers in Dubai who want modern convenience and energy efficiency, the Nest Learning Thermostat makes sure your home is always at the perfect temperature — without lifting a finger.
The TP-Link Deco X10 (3-Pack) is the Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for a fast, reliable, and seamless internet experience throughout your home. With AX1500 dual-band speeds of up to 1500 Mbps, it’s perfect for streaming 4K content, gaming, or working from home without interruptions. Covering up to 5,600 sq.ft. and supporting up to 120 devices simultaneously, this system ensures every corner of your space stays connected.
Featuring OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, the Deco X10 intelligently manages traffic, reducing lag and congestion even in busy households. Setup is simple via the Deco app, allowing newcomers in Dubai or first-time smart home owners to control and monitor their network effortlessly. Reliable, fast, and future-ready — your home Wi-Fi just got an upgrade.
The Arlo Essential 2nd Gen Security Camera (2-Pack) is your all-in-one solution for keeping your home safe, inside and out. With 1080p HD resolution, color night vision, and a wide-angle lens, you can clearly monitor every corner of your space, day or night. Wireless and easy to install, these cameras include a built-in spotlight, 2-way audio, and real-time notifications, so you can see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere using the Arlo app.
Ideal for newcomers to Dubai or anyone setting up a smart home, the Arlo Essential cameras make home security simple, intuitive, and reliable.
The Meross Matter Smart Plug Mini (4-Pack) is a compact powerhouse that brings any home into the future. Track energy usage, control devices remotely, and schedule appliances to turn on or off—all from your phone or smart assistant. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, it lets you control your lights, fans, or coffee maker with just your voice. At 13A capacity, it handles most household electronics effortlessly.
Perfect for newcomers in Dubai or anyone starting their smart home journey, these mini plugs make managing your home smarter, safer, and effortlessly convenient.
