If you treat your income like an investment portfolio, saving becomes effortless, explains Sreekanth Pillai Financial Advisor, Continental Group. Automate a slice of your salary—say 20 per cent—directly into savings the day you’re paid. Think of it as paying your future self first. Out of sight, out of mind, and out of impulse-spending territory. By making savings automatic, you remove the mental struggle and make wealth-building the default.