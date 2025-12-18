UAE establishes National Media Authority to oversee media sector

New authority will replace the Emirates Media Council, the National Media Office, and WAM
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing and regulating the National Media Authority, aimed at developing the national media ecosystem, enhancing its integration with evolving media trends, and strengthening the country’s media presence regionally and internationally.
Under the decree, a federal public authority affiliated with the Cabinet will be established, enjoying legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and full legal capacity to act. The new authority will replace the Emirates Media Council, the National Media Office, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The National Media Authority will assume several key responsibilities, including proposing the State’s strategic media directions and messages and coordinating with media entities to unify policies, messaging, and national media discourse. It will also work to enhance the UAE’s reputation, monitor media narratives, and manage media crises in coordination with relevant entities.
The Authority will propose legislation regulating media outlets and activities, including digital media, set content standards, and monitor all published, printed, and broadcast material in the country, including in free zones.
Its mandate also covers the registration and accreditation of media professionals and foreign correspondents, as well as the development of WAM to strengthen its role as the official channel for publishing, distributing, and translating accredited official news. This includes regulating broadcasting, transmission, and the redistribution and use of news from local, regional, and international sources.
Additionally, the Authority will provide media institutions with local and international news, articles, reports, and images in accordance with best journalistic practices and professional ethics, supporting the national media landscape and reinforcing professional standards across the UAE.
Propose the State’s strategic media directions and messages and coordinate with media entities to unify policies, messaging, and national discourse.
Enhance the UAE’s name and reputation, monitor media narratives, and address media crises in coordination with relevant entities.
Propose legislation to regulate and license media outlets and activities, including digital media and those in free zones, in coordination with media entities.
Set media content standards and monitor all published, printed, and broadcast content, including in free zones.
Register and accredit media professionals and foreign correspondents, including those in free zones.
Develop WAM to enhance its role as the official channel for publishing, distributing, and translating accredited news, and regulate transmission, broadcasting, redistribution, and use of news from all sources.
Provide media institutions with local and international news, articles, reports, and images in line with journalistic best practices and professional ethics.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox