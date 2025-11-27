Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed calls for doubling media sector’s GDP contribution to 3% by 2033

Sheikh Ahmed said media is a key sector with significant potential to double its contribution to Dubai’s economic development. He noted that the sector possesses the capabilities to play a meaningful role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors. Sheikh Ahmed added that the government is committed to providing all necessary support to media institutions and companies within a framework of good governance and clear operational guidelines, enabling them to fulfil their mission and creating opportunities for growth and success.