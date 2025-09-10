UAE Media Council issues over 1,800 permits for content creator

Advertiser Permit Guide provides a clear framework for creators and advertising industry
Sharjah: The UAE Media Council has issued more than 1,800 Advertiser Permits, introduced to regulate and promote advertising activity across social media platforms nationwide.
The announcement came during the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”
The strong uptake of the Advertiser Permit is accelerating its key objectives: encouraging investment in the advertising industry, strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s digital advertising sector, attracting and empowering creative talent, and safeguarding the public from ads that do not align with approved standards and societal values.
Alongside the permits, the Council also launched the Advertiser Permit Guide 2025, a comprehensive framework regulating advertising content on social media. The guide sets out the procedures and requirements for individuals and companies to obtain a permit. It also identifies authorised issuing entities in each emirate and outlines eligible commercial activities, such as advertising via websites and social platforms, e-commerce, and marketing management.
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, stressed that the UAE is continuing to develop a vibrant, integrated media ecosystem that empowers creators and attracts both talent and investment.
He explained: “Within this context, advertising regulation strengthens a fundamental pillar of the media industry and effective communication practices, enhancing quality of life for individuals and society.”
Al Shehhi highlighted that the issuance of more than 1,800 permits to applicants from 75 countries demonstrates the Council’s responsiveness to the needs of advertisers while ensuring content safety and adherence to professional standards.
Permit guide
He added: “The Advertiser Permit Guide the UAE Media Council launched today provides a clear and transparent framework for creators and companies working in the advertising industry. It encourages them to register to ensure an approved regulatory framework for their digital advertising output. This will help them take advantage of the unique opportunities the UAE offers regionally and globally, given its expertise, capabilities, and investments in this vital field.”
The guide further clarifies advertising requirements, including choosing account names for permit holders, and specifies the duration of permits. Citizens and residents can obtain permits valid for one year, renewable annually. Visitor advertisers may be granted permits for three months, renewable up to six months, to encourage direct investment in the UAE’s advanced advertising sector.
