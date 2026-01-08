MRM win Gamilati Endurance Cup after a late charge from Al Bastaki and Bullio Markan

The day began with Al Reef Ajban Stables pairing of Ahmed Al Hashmi and Epilobe taking hold of the lead during the first loop spanning 40km. However, with the pair failing to hold on, the door opened for their opponents and Catalina Llorens, riding Jumeirah Stables’ Sekunda, was quick to take advantage. Al Mazrouei, rooted to second over the first two loops, decided to make his move during the third over 25km and appeared in a solid position to defend his title.