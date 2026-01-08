MRM win Gamilati Endurance Cup after a late charge from Al Bastaki and Bullio Markan

The pair overcame a 39-second deficit to ultimately post an 11 second success
Dubai: Late drama turned out to be the order of the third day’s action in the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Thursday, with MRM Stables’ snatching a stunning late victory in the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares courtesy of a fine partnership between Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Bastaki and his mount Bullio Markan.
The pair began the last of the four loops of the 120km ride fifth — and overcame a 39-second deficit to ultimately post an 11 second success in the third event of the world-renowned festival that carries the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Al Bastaki and his seven-year-old chestnut mare were clocked at four hours 26 minutes and 15 seconds (4:26:15) and managed an average speed of 27.04kph for the ride, their last burst of pace helping them get over the line comfortably with second-best rider Mohamed Saleh Al Attas, riding Al Wathba Stables’ Ro Shy Star, timed at 4:26:26.
One of the UAE’s top riders and last year’s HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup and Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares double-winning rider Saif Al Mazrouei, also representing MRM Stables, finished third on Bullio Ahnu, a further three seconds adrift with 4:26:29 on the clock.
The lead changed hands at the end of every loop, with Al Mazrouei putting himself in a strong position to win after seizing the top of the leaderboard going into the fourth and final loop.
The day began with Al Reef Ajban Stables pairing of Ahmed Al Hashmi and Epilobe taking hold of the lead during the first loop spanning 40km. However, with the pair failing to hold on, the door opened for their opponents and Catalina Llorens, riding Jumeirah Stables’ Sekunda, was quick to take advantage. Al Mazrouei, rooted to second over the first two loops, decided to make his move during the third over 25km and appeared in a solid position to defend his title.
However, Al Bastaki and Bullio Markan had other plans and having moved with cautious consistency from ninth to seventh to fifth over the first three loops, the pair saved their best for the last phase of the competition over 20km. There, Al Bastaki really revved up Bullio Markan’s engine and his persistence was rewarded after she obliged by powering home to take a well-earned victory.
Al Bastaki’s triumph in the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares follows the success of Al Mugheer in the Private Stables’ ride on the second day of the festival on Wednesday. The opening day of the meeting on Tuesday witnessed Milena Mendez claim victory in the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Ladies Ride.
The five-day His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is organised by Dubai Equestrian Club and concludes with the showpiece His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a 160km competition, on Saturday.
