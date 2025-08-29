In 1951, management passed to Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and the library continued to operate within the fort until 1956, when it was relocated to the Al Mudheef building in the fort’s courtyard, which was also used for administrative purposes. Under the stewardship of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the library continued to evolve. It was later assumed by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, who would play a pivotal role in expanding its scope.