From Sharjah Fort in 1925 to six branches today, SPL celebrates a century of learning
The Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) network is celebrating 100 years of service, tracing its roots back to 1925 when it was founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, then Ruler of Sharjah. Initially known as Al Qasimia Library, it began within Sharjah Fort, symbolising the emirate’s early commitment to knowledge and culture.
In 1951, management passed to Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and the library continued to operate within the fort until 1956, when it was relocated to the Al Mudheef building in the fort’s courtyard, which was also used for administrative purposes. Under the stewardship of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the library continued to evolve. It was later assumed by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, who would play a pivotal role in expanding its scope.
The institution achieved significant milestones, including moving to the upper floor of Africa Hall in 1980, rebranding as Sharjah Public Libraries, shifting to the Sharjah Cultural Centre in 1987, relocating to University City in 1998, and finally inaugurating its state-of-the-art headquarters at Cultural Square in 2011.
Today, SPL has grown into a network of six branches, including locations in Khorfakkan, set against the dramatic mountain backdrop, and in Cultural Square, its bustling hub. Each branch reflects the library’s journey from modest beginnings to a dynamic cultural institution.
To mark its centennial, SPL has launched a year-long programme in 2025 featuring workshops on document restoration, poetry evenings, and Arabic calligraphy sessions, alongside events exploring literature, cultural identity, and sustainability.
From its origins in a fort to becoming a modern, multi-branch hub of learning, the Sharjah Library stands as a testament to the emirate’s enduring dedication to knowledge, culture, and heritage.
