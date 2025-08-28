Big CBSE announcement for Indian expat students in UAE on APAAR, Aadhaar

"Most of our schools serve students from many countries with different rules. For example, our school has students from 40 nationalities, so it would be unrealistic to fit all of them into an India-specific system. This choice avoids extra administrative challenges and allows for easier registration of students for the board exams. It also shows that CBSE understands the international aspect of its affiliated schools overseas," said Ambati who is also the CBSE City Coordinator for Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.