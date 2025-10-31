Indian expats in UAE: Major Aadhaar update takes effect November 1

Digital Aadhaar updates make account opening and verification fast, no paperwork needed
UAE-based NRIs (non-residential Indians) can now update key Aadhaar details—including name, address, date of birth, and mobile number—completely online. The move removes the need to visit physical enrolment centres, making the process faster, safer, and more convenient for those managing their identity from abroad.
Aadhaar serves as India’s crucial identification document, required for accessing government schemes and linking with other IDs like the PAN card. Until now, updating details required an in-person visit and submission of physical documents.
To simplify the process and reduce long queues, the UIDAI has introduced a fully digital update system. From November 1, 2025, cardholders can modify four essential demographic details entirely online:
Name
Address
Date of Birth
Mobile number
The updated process streamlines verification by integrating with existing government databases, including those for PAN, passport, and ration card records. This integration allows for the automatic verification of certain updated details.
To further simplify the process and reduce paperwork, the UIDAI has expanded the list of eligible documents. Utility bills, such as electricity or water bills, will now be accepted as valid proof of address for online updates.
Visit the official Aadhaar portal.
Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Select “Update Aadhaar” and choose the specific field you wish to modify.
Upload the necessary documents for verification (if required).
Submit the request and track its progress online.
The updates will automatically reflect in your Aadhaar profile once successfully verified. Online Aadhaar updates are free until June 14, 2026, giving ample time to make corrections.
For OTP authentication, your mobile number must already be linked to your Aadhaar to use the online update service.
₹75 for updating name, address, or mobile
₹125 for biometric updates; free for children 5–7 and 15–17
Free online document updates until June 14, 2026; ₹75 at centres afterward0 for Aadhaar reprints
Home enrolment: ₹700 first applicant, ₹350 each additional
All PAN holders must link their Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. Failure to do so will deactivate the PAN card from January 1, 2026. New PAN applicants will also need Aadhaar-based verification.
Banks and financial institutions can now offer paperless KYC via Aadhaar OTP, video verification, or optional in-person checks, making account opening and verification faster.
These changes make Aadhaar services more secure, efficient, and user-friendly, while UIDAI emphasises that missing the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline may disrupt financial and tax operations.
