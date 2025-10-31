GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian expats in UAE: Major Aadhaar update takes effect November 1

Digital Aadhaar updates make account opening and verification fast, no paperwork needed

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
From November 1, 2025, cardholders can modify four essential demographic details entirely online
From November 1, 2025, cardholders can modify four essential demographic details entirely online
IANS

UAE-based NRIs (non-residential Indians) can now update key Aadhaar details—including name, address, date of birth, and mobile number—completely online. The move removes the need to visit physical enrolment centres, making the process faster, safer, and more convenient for those managing their identity from abroad.

Online updates for key details

Aadhaar serves as India’s crucial identification document, required for accessing government schemes and linking with other IDs like the PAN card. Until now, updating details required an in-person visit and submission of physical documents.

To simplify the process and reduce long queues, the UIDAI has introduced a fully digital update system. From November 1, 2025, cardholders can modify four essential demographic details entirely online:

  • Name

  • Address

  • Date of Birth

  • Mobile number

Expanded document list

The updated process streamlines verification by integrating with existing government databases, including those for PAN, passport, and ration card records. This integration allows for the automatic verification of certain updated details.

To further simplify the process and reduce paperwork, the UIDAI has expanded the list of eligible documents. Utility bills, such as electricity or water bills, will now be accepted as valid proof of address for online updates.

How to update your Aadhaar online:

  1. Visit the official Aadhaar portal.

  2. Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

  3. Select “Update Aadhaar” and choose the specific field you wish to modify.

  4. Upload the necessary documents for verification (if required).

  5. Submit the request and track its progress online.

The updates will automatically reflect in your Aadhaar profile once successfully verified. Online Aadhaar updates are free until June 14, 2026, giving ample time to make corrections.

Important note on Mobile number

  • For OTP authentication, your mobile number must already be linked to your Aadhaar to use the online update service.

Revised fees (from November 1, 2025)

  • ₹75 for updating name, address, or mobile

  • ₹125 for biometric updates; free for children 5–7 and 15–17

  • Free online document updates until June 14, 2026; ₹75 at centres afterward0 for Aadhaar reprints

  • Home enrolment: ₹700 first applicant, ₹350 each additional

Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory

All PAN holders must link their Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. Failure to do so will deactivate the PAN card from January 1, 2026. New PAN applicants will also need Aadhaar-based verification.

Simplified Digital KYC

Banks and financial institutions can now offer paperless KYC via Aadhaar OTP, video verification, or optional in-person checks, making account opening and verification faster.

Impact

These changes make Aadhaar services more secure, efficient, and user-friendly, while UIDAI emphasises that missing the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline may disrupt financial and tax operations.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

What could have been a major aviation disaster ended up instead as a grey-area near-miss.

See: Bus catches fire near aircraft in Delhi Terminal 3

2m read
Officials have yet to confirm a launch date but said work on the upgraded passports is already underway.

Pakistan passport gets major makeover after years

1m read
E-Gate services have recently been established at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

NRIs can apply for e-Gate, but Aadhaar not valid proof

3m read
Exxon Mobil has been reportedly fine-tuning its lithium strategy. The US oil major now plans to produce enough lithium to supply around 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) “by the first half of the 2030s.”

ExxonMobil's EV battery revolution: What we know so far

3m read