Dubai: Living in Dubai but need an Aadhaar card for Indian services? From getting a mobile phone connection to opening a bank account in India, the Aadhaar Identity card has become an essential document for Indians, whether they are living in the country or are non-resident Indians (NRIs).

If you, too, are trying to get your Aadhaar card made as a UAE resident, you can easily plan it out during your next trip back home. The application process is quick and the card is issued and delivered to your registered postal address.

Here is how you can complete the process.

What is the Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDA). The card contains details of the person’s name, address, date of birth, gender, photograph, unique Aadhar card number and a QR code. This can be used to easily register for government services through a paperless process.

Can NRIs enrol for Aadhar card?

According to the UIDA website, an NRI, whether minor or adult, with a valid Indian passport can apply for an Aadhaar card from any enrolment centre.

So, if you need to apply for your Aadhaar card, all you need to do is take the necessary documents to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre and provide your biometric data and information to complete the process. However, make sure that you have an active mobile number issued in India. This is because the Aadhaar system does not currently support international mobile phone numbers and you will receive updates on the Aadhaar card status on the same number.

How can I find the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre?

There are tens of thousands of enrolment centres that have been made available across India. To find the one closest to you, visit the website - https://bhuvan-app3.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/.

The website provides the geo location of each of these centres and you can search for one closest to you by entering your city’s name, the area pincode or all selecting your state.

Which documents do I need to carry?

Normally, your passport is sufficient as an identity document. However, there may be instances where you may need additional documents. For example, if your residential address is not updated on your passport, you can provide an alternative Proof of Address, like water or electricity bill or a property tax receipt.

Similarly, if you are applying for your family’s aadhaar card as well, you may need proof of relationship, in case your spouse’s name is not mentioned on your passport.

Essentially, you will need a document as Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, Proof of Date of Birth and Proof of Relationship. The UIDA website provides a list of acceptable documents for such cases, which can be found here - https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/List_of_Supporting_Document_for_Aadhaar_Enrolment_and_Update.pdf

How to get an Aadhaar enrolment form?

The Aadhaar enrolment form is different for NRIs, so you need to make sure you fill out the correct form, whether online or offline.

You can get the physical form when you visit the enrolment centre. Just make sure you clearly mention it to the officer that youneed to fill out an NRI enrolment form.

You can also fill out the form in advance by accessing it online through the UIDAI website here: https://uidai.gov.in/images/resource/NRI_Aadhaar_Enrolment_23092019.pdf

Visit the enrolment centre

File picture of a woman registering for the Aadhar identity card in New Delhi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Once you are at the cenre, the enrolment operator will take the following details from you to complete the process:

- Mandatory demographic information (name, date of birth, gender, address and email)

- Optional demographic information (mobile number)

- Biometric information (photograph, 10 finger prints, iris scan for both eyes)

- Type of documents presented (valid Indian passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity)

- Residential status.

Once the operator has entered the information, check all details on screen (in English and the local language) before you allow the operator to submit.

After completing the enrolment, the operator will return all the documents to you along with an acknowledgement slip, which will have your 14-digit Enrollment ID and date and time stamp.

Applying for your family members

You can also apply for an Aadhaar card for your family members in a similar way. For your spouse, you can submit your passport, if it has their name added on to it. This can be used as a Proof of Address for them as well.

For children under the age of five years, one of the parents or the guardian has to authenticate the enrolment on behalf of the child and also give consent for the enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form. Their valid Indian passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity.

If, however, your child lives in India, any valid Proof of Relationship document such as birth certificate, along with your Aadhaar card, can be used for enrolment.

For children aged between five to 18 years, one of the parents or the guardian has to give consent for enrolment by signing the enrolment form. If your child is an NRI, their valid Indian passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity. If they are living in India, a valid Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document can be submitted, like the school ID card. In case such a document is not available, any valid Proof of Relationship document such as a birth certificate can be used for enrolling them under your file as the ‘Head of the family’.

How will I get my Aadhaar card?

Once you have completed the enrolment process, you can check status of your Aadhaar card by using the 14-digit Enrollment ID, from this web page: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar