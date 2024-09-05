Who qualifies for the discount?

The initiative started on April 18, 2024, and will end on October 18, 2024. The discount applies only to violations committed before April 18. After this deadline, the fines will return to their original amounts.

How to pay traffic fines in Saudi Arabia

There are two convenient ways to pay your discounted traffic fines:

Online through the National Violations Platform (Efaa)

1. Visit the Efaa website - https://efaa.sa/

2. Enter your Iqama number (for residents) or border number (for visitors).

3. Enter your violation number or date of birth.

4. Verify your identity with the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone.

5. Review your fines and select the ones you want to pay. Click ‘Pay Now’.

6. Enter your full name, phone number, and credit/debit card details to complete the payment. You will receive an SMS confirmation upon successful payment.

Through your bank’s mobile app

You can also pay via your bank’s mobile app using the SADAD payment system, which is an online payment method for bills and government service fees and fines:

• Log in to your banking app.

• Select ‘Government Payments’ from the menu, then choose ‘Traffic Violations’.

• Enter your violation number or Iqama number.

• View your fines, then confirm the payment.

Important note: The specific steps for mobile banking payment may vary depending on your bank. Contact your bank for any specific instructions or requirements.

Avoid disqualification:

While paying your fines, remember that committing certain violations during the discount period will disqualify you from the discount: