Dubai: If you have received a traffic fine in Saudi Arabia, you can get a 50 per cent discount on your outstanding fines, but you need to act quickly. This offer by Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Traffic (Moroor) ends in just one month.
In April 2024, the department announced that all motorists, including citizens, residents, and visitors, must settle outstanding traffic fines within six months to take advantage of the discount. You can pay your fines using the SADAD payment system or through the National Violations Platform (Efaa).
Who qualifies for the discount?
The initiative started on April 18, 2024, and will end on October 18, 2024. The discount applies only to violations committed before April 18. After this deadline, the fines will return to their original amounts.
How to pay traffic fines in Saudi Arabia
There are two convenient ways to pay your discounted traffic fines:
Online through the National Violations Platform (Efaa)
1. Visit the Efaa website - https://efaa.sa/
2. Enter your Iqama number (for residents) or border number (for visitors).
3. Enter your violation number or date of birth.
4. Verify your identity with the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone.
5. Review your fines and select the ones you want to pay. Click ‘Pay Now’.
6. Enter your full name, phone number, and credit/debit card details to complete the payment. You will receive an SMS confirmation upon successful payment.
Through your bank’s mobile app
You can also pay via your bank’s mobile app using the SADAD payment system, which is an online payment method for bills and government service fees and fines:
• Log in to your banking app.
• Select ‘Government Payments’ from the menu, then choose ‘Traffic Violations’.
• Enter your violation number or Iqama number.
• View your fines, then confirm the payment.
Important note: The specific steps for mobile banking payment may vary depending on your bank. Contact your bank for any specific instructions or requirements.
Avoid disqualification:
While paying your fines, remember that committing certain violations during the discount period will disqualify you from the discount:
• Driving under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or drugs.
• Drifting.
• Exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h on roads with a maximum speed of 120 km/h or less.
• Exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 km/h on roads with a maximum speed of 140 km/h.