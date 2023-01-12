Dubai: If you are visiting Saudi Arabia, the immigration authority will assign you a unique number, known as a 'border number', which acts as an identification for visitors.
This number is issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) to every passport holder who enters on a new visa to Saudi Arabia.
You can find the 'border number' hand-written by Saudi immigration officials on your visit visa, according to the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) website.
If you can't find it on your visit visa, you can easily search for your ‘border number’ on the Absher platform – an official online portal for Saudi government services in a few minutes, and you do not need to create an account to use the website.
How do I find the ‘border number’ online?
You can search for the border number registered in the Jawazat system if you are a GCC citizen, GCC expat or visitor.
1. Visit the website - www.absher.sa
2. Next, select the ‘Individual category’.
3. Once on the homepage, click on the service, ‘Query for Border Number’.
4. Select ‘GCC citizen’ or ‘Non-GCC citizen’.
5. If you are a non-GCC citizen, enter your visa number printed on your visit visa and the visa issue date. You can enter your country's national ID or passport number if you are a GCC citizen.
6. Next, enter the captcha code and click the 'Inquire' button.
7. The Jawazat system will then display your full name and the border number.