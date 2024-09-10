So, what is the Saudi National Address and how can you register yours? Let’s find out.

What is the Saudi National Address System?

Saudi Post, the country’s national postal service, developed the National Address System to provide a unified and comprehensive addressing system for all regions, cities and villages in Saudi Arabia. It covers every area of the country, with the accuracy of one square metres, and it is mandatory to register your address in the system, whether you are an individual or a business in Saudi Arabia.

The National Addressing system consists of six main parts:

1. Building number: Consists of four numbers, the number represents either a commercial or residential building; the numbers are unique and not repeated on the street.

2. Street name: Represents the exact location of a certain building, entrance or shop that exists between several buildings.

3. Neighbourhood: Represents the area where these buildings are located.

4. City: Represents all the areas as a whole with different neighborhoods, street names and building numbers.

5. Postal Code/Zip Code: Consists of five digits, covering a specific geographical area such as a neighborhood or any residential community.

6. Additional numbers: It is similar to the building number and also consists of four numbers.

What your national address will look like Image Credit: Saudi Post

How to register national address

You can register your address either through the Saudi Post website – splonline.com.sa/en – or through the Absher website. Absher is the electronic platform of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, and provides a centralised place where you can complete various government services online.

Here is a step-by-step process on how you can register your national address through Absher:

• Visit absher.sa and log into your account using your username and password.

• Next, click on ‘My services’ on your dashboard, and then on ‘general services’.

• You will then see the option for the ‘National address’ service.

• Click on the service and then click on ‘Register new national address’.

• You will then be required to enter the following details:

- Region

- City

- District

- Building number

- ZIP code

- Additional number

- Ownership type (own/rental)

- Property type (villa/flat)

• Check the boxes indicating that the information that you have provided is accurate and that you agree to the privacy policy.

• Click on ‘save’.