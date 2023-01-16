Dubai: Whether you have recently moved to Saudi Arabia for a new job or are in the country as a visitor, an easy way to access the most commonly used Saudi government services is through their official online platform – Absher.

You can access the online service either through their website – absher.gov.sa – or through the smartphone application ‘Absher’, which is available for Apple and Android devices. The platform allows users to access several government services, including visa application and extension, dispute traffic violations or get a police clearance certificate.

In February 2021, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that apart from Saudi citizens and residents, the following categories would also be able to use the Absher platform:

- Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states-

Dependents of residents

- Visitors holding valid tourist visas

How to create an Absher account

Here are the steps you need to follow to create an Absher account through the website.

1. Visit absher.gov.sa

2. Click on ‘New user’ after which you will be directed to the new user registration form.

3. Fill in the following details:

- ID/Iqama Number (here you can fill in the border number if you are on a visit visa)

- Mobile Number – this has to be a Saudi mobile number. However, it is important to note that if the new mobile number was used to previously register any other Absher account, it will be removed from that account and will be registered with the new account.

- Email

- Username

- Password

4. Then select your preferred language and enter the image code to verify yourself as a user. Once you agree to the terms and conditions, click ‘Next’.

5. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number, which you will be asked to enter.

6. Once you have entered the OTP, you will then be required to activate your account.