Mandatory Indian ePassport with new design: Everything Indian expats in UAE need to know

Eight critical questions answered as many things change for applicants from this week
Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE are now receiving a redesigned passport featuring cutting-edge security technology, marking a historic shift in the country's travel documentation system.
The chip-embedded ePassport, rolled out by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai from October 28, represents the third generation of passport designs currently in circulation, an unprecedented situation that will continue for years as family members renew their travel documents at different times.
The new ePassport combines traditional paper documentation with advanced Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, promising smoother immigration clearances worldwide while safeguarding holders against forgery and fraudulent activities.
As the UAE's 4.36 million Indians navigate this change that is applicable to an average of 1,600 passports issued daily by the Indian missions here, one of the largest volumes outside India, here is an explainer on the most important aspects of the rollout.
All Indian passport applicants seeking any type of passport-related services must now use the new portal https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp
All passport applications submitted from October 28 onwards, whether for new passports for newborn children or others renewing their documents or applying for changes in the passport, will automatically be processed as ePassports through the upgraded Global Passport Seva Portal 2.0 (GPSP 2.0).
This means Indian expats in the UAE will now only receive ePassport with a new design and embedded chip, not the traditional booklets.
Applicants who filled out forms on the previous portal and secured appointments with the outsourced service provider BLS International before October 28 can still proceed with their applications and will receive regular passports, not ePassport.
However, those wishing to receive an ePassport instead have the option to refill their application on the new portal.
No. This is perhaps the most important clarification for Indian expats. Existing passports remain valid until their expiry date, regardless of design. India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that all passports issued by the Government of India will continue to remain valid till their expiry date.
The Indian missions have also clarified that Indian expats do not need to apply for the new ePassport until their existing passport expires or they need to update details.
Your current traditional passport continues to function exactly as before.
This was another important concern that many had expressed. However, the Indian missions have confirmed that there will be no additional charges for ePassport applications.
Passport fees and service charges remain unchanged despite the advanced technology, meaning expats will pay the same fees they have always paid for passport services.
Also, applicants now have an additional monetary benefit. In cases of minor corrections, applicants will no longer need to retype entire applications at BLS centres which required additional service charge earlier.
Service providers can now correct already filled-in applications without any additional charge.
Applying for passport renewals have been made easier and faster on the new portal. For renewals where no information has changed, applicants need to only enter their old passport number and complete verification with their registered email address.
All details will automatically be fetched in the application form, with the entire process taking less than two minutes, according to the missions.
For new passports, which are issued only for Indian babies born in the UAE, parents will have to fill all details.
Applicants have the option to upload their photographs compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, which came into effect from September 1.
The diplomatic missions have advised applicants to review ICAO-compliant photograph guidelines available on their websites before taking the photograph at any studio.
After online submission, applicants must get the application form printed.
Then, they must book an appointment through https://indiavisa.blsinternational.com/uae/appointment/bls_appmnt/login to visit any BLS International centre along with the original copies of the supporting documents for physically submitting the printed application form.
For blue-collar workers and those less familiar with digital processes, applications can also be uploaded at service provider centres, typing centres, or with help from community organisations or company HR departments.
For the first time ever, Indian passport booklets with three completely different designs are in circulation simultaneously. Indian expat households may now include members carrying three generations of passport booklets: the pre-2021 design, the 2021 redesigned version, and the brand-new ePassport.
The easiest way to tell them apart is by the cover. The new ePassport keeps the 2021 layout but adds a small gold-coloured symbol at the bottom of the front cover, indicating the presence of an embedded chip.
The biggest technical change is in the numbering system: pre-2021 and 2021 passports follow a format of one letter followed by seven digits, while the ePassport uses two letters followed by six digits.
An ePassport contains an RFID chip and antenna embedded within the booklet that is designed to store the personal particulars and biometric information of the passport holder. The chip securely stores digital copies of the holder's information, which can be read electronically by immigration officials at border controls.
The underlying technology uses Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), a global standard that ensures the data on the chip cannot be altered or forged. The ePassport has data in printed form on the booklet as well as digitally signed in the electronic chip, which can be securely authenticated by immigration officials globally, according to MEA.
While the ePassport chip is designed to store biometric information, the missions here clarified the Indian government has not asked for separate biometric collection at application centres in UAE for the time being.
According to them, some of this data will be captured from applicants' ICAO-compliant photographs.
There is no timeframe yet for implementing a system of capturing biometric data at BLS International centres.
However, submitting an ICAO-compliant photograph is mandatory for applications to proceed.
The ePassport's chip technology provides enhanced protection against forgery and fraudulent activities like fake passports, with border controls able to verify the authenticity of digitally signed data.
The major benefit of the ePassport comes with smoother immigration clearances worldwide.
Border control authorities can quickly verify the authenticity of travel documents through electronic scanning, reducing processing times at airports and land borders equipped with ePassport gates and automated border control systems.
Since applicants have the option to upload their ICAO-compliant photograph, signature, and supporting documents directly in the portal, it will reduce waiting time at BLS centres.
Missions have urged applicants to upload the application forms prior to visiting BLS to reduce waiting time.
While the new portal has been extensively tested and most technical issues have been ironed out during the trial phase to keep the regular turnaround time, officials acknowledge there may be some initial processing delays as thousands of applicants begin using the platform simultaneously. However, they have assured that the system is designed to handle the UAE's high application volumes efficiently.
